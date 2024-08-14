Pakistan and the UAE share a deep and enduring bilateral relationship, built on mutual respect, cultural ties, and strong economic cooperation. Established shortly after the UAE’s formation in 1971, this partnership has flourished across various domains, including trade, investment, defense, and diplomacy.

Moreover, the UAE has consistently supported Pakistan in times of need, whether through humanitarian aid or development projects. The cultural and people-to-people ties further strengthen this bond, with a large Pakistani diaspora in the UAE playing a crucial role in the country’s growth.

Both nations continue to collaborate closely on regional and international issues, reflecting their shared vision for peace and prosperity in the region. This enduring partnership underscores the strong ties and mutual benefits that define Pakistan-UAE relations.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, sees these ties being enhanced in the months and years to come. Responding exclusively to Gulf News on the occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day celebrations today, he says, “The strength of Pakistan-UAE bilateral relations remains visible in multifaceted areas including political, economic, cultural and defence sectors besides strong people-to-people linkages.

There is a frequent high-level interaction between the leadership of the two countries, reflecting commitment to further cement existing political and economic partnership. Bilateral trade stands at around $5.5 billion.”

Diversifying trade

The Ambassador says efforts are also underway to diversify the trade basket, leading to increase in trade and investment. These include signing of investment Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) and establishing mechanisms to strengthen Business to Business (B2B) connections between business communities as well as Chambers of Commerce, “Pakistan and the UAE signed seven MOUs in November 2023, aimed at bolstering investment cooperation in logistics, port operations, energy, mining, banking and finance, food and agriculture and water-waste management sectors. Currently, efforts are underway to translate these MOUs into tangible investment projects in Pakistan,” reveals the Ambassador.

This year the Pakistan Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry also signed an agreement with the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, he adds. Mutual agreements between trade bodies also get a significant boost through official engagements between heads of state of both nations, held on a regular basis between Pakistan and the UAE through official bilateral visits. A similar visitation happened in May this year, when Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met UAE President His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

Official visits

Speaking about key takeaways from the official meeting between the two heads of state, the Ambassador says, “This was the first visit by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to the UAE after the formation of the new elected government in Pakistan in February 2024. The meeting between the two sides provided an opportunity to review various aspects of bilateral relationship; and also identify ways and means to further strengthen economic partnership. UAE President His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured UAE support in all circumstances and made a commitment of investing $10 billion in multiple sectors in Pakistan.”

Staying committed

The UAE Foreign Trade Report reveals the UAE having invested more than $10 billion in Pakistan over the last two decades. In this regard, the new investment by the UAE in Pakistan is a significant sign of enhanced ties between both nations. “The $10 billion investment commitment is a demonstration of strong and historical bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the UAE, says the Ambassador. “It would help in strengthening economic partnership, and would contribute to the benefit of the people of two countries.”

The official engagements with heads of state aside, the Ambassador is equally busy with other facets of his portfolio through the course of the year. With the The Pakistan Embassy in the UAE playing vital roles in supporting Pakistani expatriates through proactive community outreach programmes, these initiatives aim to address the needs and concerns of the Pakistani community. From offering assistance in areas such as legal aid, labour rights, and welfare services, the Ambassador leads from the front, getting the embassy to regularly organise events, workshops, and forums to engage with the community, ensuring that their voices are heard and their issues are addressed.

By fostering a strong connection with the diaspora, the embassy not only provides essential support but also strengthens the bond between Pakistan and its expatriate community in the UAE.

Community outreach

“The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai have taken steps to improve the provision of consular services to the Pakistani community,” says the Ambassador. “It includes availability of facilities for renewal of national identity cards and passports, attestation of documents and guidance on legal matters. A dedicated helpline has been established, which is operational 24/7. We have also renovated and extended consular facility for the diaspora.”

Contributions valued