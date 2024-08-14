Kiran Khawaja the glamorous CEO of Fajar Realty is one of the most successful female entrepreneurs in the UAE real estate market. Fajar Realty is one of the top real estate companies in Dubai, with a team of professional and best real estate agents who go beyond to provide exceptional services to their clients. Khawaja has changed UAE real estate with her strategic vision and innovation.

Under her leadership, Fajar Realty is a regional powerhouse in the UAE’s real estate market. Her use of cutting-edge technologies in real estate has raised standards. She mainly encourages learning and innovation. Her strategic vision and thought process took her company to exceptional heights of success within a short period. Her innovative strategies keep the company competitive and help it adapt to global market changes.

Khawaja has always been in the limelight and has won many awards and recognition in her illustrious 17+ year journey. Recently she won the Top Female CEO Of The Year Award At the 2024 Saga Awards, which she received from famous Bollywood actor, Suniel Shetty at the Saga Awards on March 3 this year, at Dusit Thani Hotel.

With a career full of dynamic achievements, here are some of her milestones

- Received a prestigious award at Fashion Factor Season 8

- Gulf Achievers Award 2024: Kiran Khawaja (CEO, Fajar Realty) Best Real Estate Company

- Top Female CEO Award at Global Saga Awards Dubai 2024

- Arabian Best Of Best Award as Best Real Estate Agency – Value For Money 2023: Fajar Realty

- World Golden Tree Best Customer-Friendly CEO Award 2023

- Certificate Of Appreciation as Top 10 Most Promising Global Business Leaders From Pakistan By Asia Business Outlook In 2023

- Certificate Of Excellence from Shaikh Abdullah Obaid Suhail Buti Al Maktoum

- BeingShe Excellence Best Real Estate Broker 2023 – Fajar Realty

- MEA Markets Intl 2023; Best Intl Real Estate & Excellent In Client Service – Fajar Realty

- Azizi Agents Awards And Gala 2023: Fajar Realty

- Emaar Token Of Appreciation Award 2022: Fajar Realty

- Damac Top Broker 2021-2022 and member of Damc Unity 2021 - 2024

- MENAA Leadership Award & MENAA Business Award 2023

Khawaja has played a significant role in the success of her previous organisations, including Damac Top 1 Broker Year 2017 – 2019 with Vintage Real Estate and Indus Real Estate and Azizi Top Selling Agent Q1-2018 with Vintage Real Estate. She personally closed more than Dh900 million in sales transactions over the past 15 years.

Khawaja also received recognition From Hijaz Hospital, Pakistan and other hospitals as a donor, as well as from the Sarah Grace Foundation, an orphanage in Pakistan.

Under her exemplary leadership, FajarRealty is today among the leading property management companies in the UAE. Her inspiring and prominent achievements in the world of real estate are not restricted to Dubai but hailed overseas as well. The real estate market in the UAE presents a steep challenge, but one that Khawaja is capable of conquering. In fact, Khawaja is exploring foreign shores as part of Fajar Realty’s global expansion plans for Q1 2024, with the brand’s first foreign office in Kigali helping Fajar Realty enter the African market. Fajar Realty’s worldwide viewpoint distinguishes it from competitors, while simultaneously expanding real estate prospects for clients.

By defining new industry norms and fostering community projects, Khawaja has developed the company and enhanced UAE real estate.