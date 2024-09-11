Dubai: Passengers arriving at Dubai airports can complete their customs declaration before landing in the country, a top Dubai Customs offical said on Wednesday.

Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, who recently visited Dubai International Airport’s Terminals 1 and 3, said this mechanism facilated by the iDeclare System reduces customs processing time through the Red Channel to under four minutes.

Dr Busenad’s visit was aimed at overseeing operations and evaluating the advanced services offered to passengers. His visit focused on reviewing the customs systems designed to streamline procedures and reduce processing time.

During his inspection, Dr. Busenad addressed current challenges and proposed solutions to ensure a seamless and secure travel experience for those arriving in the UAE through Dubai’s airports.

This visit reflects Dubai Customs’ commitment to enhancing and modernizing its operations through innovative solutions, aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai as a global center for trade and tourism.

Dr. Busenad highlighted the importance of fostering a creative environment that facilitates traveler and client processes. He emphasised that Dubai Customs’ services are dedicated to ensuring travelers’ well-being and happiness, which in turn enhances Dubai’s appeal as an investment hub.

He also underscored that protecting the emirate’s entry points and safeguarding the community and economy from prohibited, restricted, and counterfeit goods is a top priority for Dubai Customs. He compared their role to a balance that facilitates trade and expedites traveler movement while protecting borders from smuggling. This is achieved through skilled personnel and the latest innovations in customs procedures.