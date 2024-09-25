Emerging trends in interior design and refurbishment

“As a veteran in the industry, I find the latest trends in interior design and refurbishments particularly exciting,” says Kalandoor. The growing emphasis on sustainability is a trend that aligns perfectly with the values of the brand, he says. Clients are increasingly seeking eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient designs that reduce environmental impact without compromising on aesthetics or functionality. “This shift towards sustainable design is transforming the way we approach projects, from the selection of materials to the overall architectural planning.”

Another trend that stands out for Kalandoor is the integration of technology in interior spaces. Smart homes and offices, where everything from lighting to climate control are automated, are becoming the norm. “At Kalandoor, we are keenly embracing this trend by incorporating cutting-edge technology into our designs, creating spaces that are not only beautiful but also highly functional and future-ready,” says the Founder.

CSR: Kalandoor’s commitment

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is more than just a policy at Kalandoor; it’s an integral part of our corporate identity. We believe in giving back to the community and ensuring that our business practices contribute positively to society. “Recently, we have undertaken several initiatives aimed at supporting education, environmental conservation, and community development,” says Kalandoor.

One of its most notable initiatives has been the brand’s partnership with local educational institutions to provide scholarships and mentorship programmes for underprivileged students. “This initiative is designed to empower the next generation with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.” Additionally, the brand launched a series of environmental campaigns focused on reducing our carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices within the industry. These efforts reflect our commitment to not only building a better business but also a better world.”

Employee motivation: The Kalandoor approach

Keeping employees motivated is crucial, especially during challenging times. Kalandoor believes that a motivated workforce is the backbone of the brand’s success. “We strive to create an environment where our employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to excel.

“During challenging times, we prioritise clear and transparent communication to keep our team informed and aligned with our goals.

We also offer continuous professional development opportunities, ensuring that our employees have the skills and knowledge to adapt to changing circumstances. Recognising achievements and providing constructive feedback are also key strategies we employ to maintain high levels of motivation.”

A story of innovation