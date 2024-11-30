At RAKEZ, we understand that the journey of a SME from inception to success centres on crucial aspects such as ease and affordability in starting up and effective support on the journey to growth. Here’s how we facilitate this growth:

Quick and easy set-up

RAKEZ offers some of the most competitive business set-up packages in the region, particularly catering to the booming sectors of technology, e-commerce, trading and media. Aspiring entrepreneurs can kick-start their business with minimal initial investment, with packages starting at just Dh6,000.

Our streamlined process is further simplified with the Instant Business Licence, which enables entrepreneurs to secure their business licences in under five minutes entirely online, ensuring a fast and hassle-free start. For those needing physical space, RAKEZ offers a wide selection of coworking spaces, offices, and warehouses.

Community boost

Our commitment to nurturing SME growth extends beyond just business set-up. A cornerstone of our SME support, Compass Coworking Centre frequently hosts workshops led by industry experts and monthly B2B networking events. These gatherings are tailored to various themes like sales and marketing strategies, optimising user experience, building innovation cultures, and navigating new tax regulations, among others. Such events provide SMEs with invaluable learning opportunities and a platform to connect with peers, share challenges, and collaborate on solutions. Additionally, RAKEZ is dedicated to fostering a dynamic business community, supporting collaborations and partnerships that enhance business growth and development across sectors.

Value-added services

To further aid SMEs in their growth and sustainability, RAKEZ collaborates with prominent private and financial solutions providers to facilitate essential business services like corporate banking, digital payment gateways, compliance, corporate tax, and many others.

Moreover, our after-sales support is designed to ensure that SMEs have continuous access to the tools and resources they need to thrive.