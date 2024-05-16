The UAE has been at the forefront of a technological push for the last decade. Much of this work has been seen in the form of smart cities, artificial intelligence, blockchain, space exploration and 5G technologies. However, the most significant in enabling our planet to sustain is the advancement in technologies related to renewable energy and power. In the midst of this emerges a very significant technology in the form of energy storage.

Founded by Waseem Ashraf Qureshi, Chairman, CEO and CTO of Enercap Holdings Pte. Ltd., the entrepreneur and inventor has invented the world’s first non-chemical battery using supercapacitor technology.

Qureshi started this journey in Dubai almost 15 years ago and today his company Enercap boasts a Gigafactory supplying almost 53 countries across the globe.

Supercapacitors are now a proven technology for a multitude of applications including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging stations, solar plus storage applications, telecom sites, commercial and industrial backup and peak shaving applications and grid-scale energy storage systems to name a few. Enercap’s technology is unique in that they produce energy storage systems that are a plug and play replacement for conventional batteries, be they lithium ion, lead acid or other chemistries, whilst they have a more superior performance.

Encap, considered the world's first encapsulated digital cell

For instance, Enercap’s energy storage systems can operate between -30 and +70 degrees Celsius, can charge in seconds, has the ability to cycle up to 500,000 times (full charge and discharge), has zero degradation over an estimated lifespan of at least 25 years, can discharge 100 per cent on each cycle and has a round trip efficiency of 99.1 per cent.

This is in comparison to chemical batteries that degrade and/or become very volatile in extreme temperatures, charge over several hours, degrade over their limited life and waste up to 30 per cent in inefficiencies. Enercap’s range of energy storage devices are about 80 per cent biodegradable and 100 per cent recyclable.

Over the last couple of years, grid-scale energy storage systems have been significant in enabling utility companies to correct frequency related issues, optimise time of use and improve the performance of the grid.

It should be noted that large-scale energy storage systems have been deployed on mass throughout the world however with conventional chemical batteries, there are several short- and long-term challenges that utility companies are facing. These can be as extreme as systems catching fire and in the case of lithium ion, whereby the fire can last a very long time and its effects can be catastrophic both in terms of safety and to the environment.

Enercap supercapacitor technology being used in grid-scale energy storage systems offers a number of benefits, which include the following:

1. Rapid response and high power density

Supercapacitors can charge and discharge energy much faster than traditional batteries, making them well-suited for applications requiring rapid response times and high-power outputs. In grid-scale energy storage systems, supercapacitors can help stabilise the grid by quickly providing or absorbing large amounts of power to match supply with demand.

2. Long life cycle

Supercapacitors have a longer life cycle compared to many batteries, with some supercapacitors capable of enduring hundreds of thousands to millions of charge-discharge cycles. This longevity makes them a reliable and cost-effective option for grid-scale energy storage systems, as they require less frequent replacement and maintenance.

3. High efficiency

Supercapacitors have high charge and discharge efficiencies, typically exceeding 95 per cent. This means that they can store and release energy with minimal losses, making them an efficient option for grid-scale energy storage applications where energy efficiency is crucial.

4. Scalability and modularity

Supercapacitors can be easily scaled and combined to meet the specific energy storage requirements of grid-scale applications. Their modular nature allows for flexible deployment and easy integration into existing grid infrastructure.

5. Temperature tolerance

Supercapacitors can operate over a wide range of temperatures, making them suitable for deployment in diverse environmental conditions. This versatility makes them a reliable option for grid-scale energy storage systems in various locations and climates.

Enercap is proud to announce that it will be launching 2-grid scale systems this year, one of which is a 20MW-20MWH system where the supercap storage system will be forming the grid. Enercap is also planning several other grid scale installations in the coming years.

Enercap has several proprietary technologies incorporated in their technology. Last year Enercap rolled out the world’s first encapsulated digital cell in a product called ENCAP which has had phenomenal success since. Its applications include grid scale systems, renewable energy storage, high voltage commercial and industrial applications to mention a few.

Enercap has also designed Enwall, a domestic energy storage system with both AC and DC capabilities, a smart combination of both Encap and Enserver, giving the user a variety of options including grid tied, grid ties hybrid, off grid and off grid hybrid modes.

The Encharge Electric Vehicle Charging hub

Enercap has also launched the Ensiris Micro, offering exceptionally high-energy density.