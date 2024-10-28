Highlights
Fragrances can evoke powerful emotions and sensory reactions. What process do you follow in selecting ingredients to craft a scent that goes beyond simply smelling good and truly connects with someone’s character or feelings?
At Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group we believe that a fragrance should evoke a sense of connection. Our selection of ingredients starts with a deep understanding of how specific notes interact not just within the composition but with the emotions and personalities of our customers.
Each ingredient is carefully sourced for its quality and emotional impact. For example, notes like lavender, apple and vanilla are universally soothing and represent freshness, while spices such as black pepper or cinnamon offer a sense of warmth and boldness. Our aim is to ensure that every blend has an authentic resonance, whether it’s a calming, energising or inspiring experience.
When developing a fragrance to suit specific personality traits, such as of a romantic or adventurous nature, which notes or ingredients do you prioritise, and what draws you to those choices?
Each fragrance we create is inspired by distinctive traits that we envision in our customers. For a romantic personality we often look to floral notes like rose or jasmine combined with a warm base like amber or musk. These elements bring softness and depth, which feel intimately personal.
For someone adventurous we tend to explore vibrant citrus and woody notes, like bergamot, cedarwood or patchouli. These ingredients provide a refreshing lift and a bold trail, capturing the spirit of exploration and energy.
Since scent is closely linked to memory and emotion, how do you balance the scientific aspects of fragrance creation with the artistry required to create a truly personal experience for the wearer?
Crafting a memorable fragrance is indeed a delicate balance between science and artistry. Our team relies on scientific principles to ensure harmony in every blend such as understanding how top, middle, and base notes evolve over time on the skin. However, it is the artistic vision “the story we wish each fragrance to tell” that shapes our compositions.
We envision each fragrance as a personal journey, layering notes that will unfold unique memories or emotions as they settle. This blend of science and artistry enables us to offer a highly personal experience to each wearer.
Have you observed any recent trends in how people are choosing their fragrances? Are more customers seeking scents that express their personality, and if so, how has this affected your approach to new fragrance creation?
Absolutely, there is a noticeable trend of individuality in fragrance selection. Customers today are increasingly interested in perfumes that align with their identities, values and even moods. This shift has led us to design more versatile and personalised scent profiles that capture different facets of the wearer. Nowadays, we are incorporating a wider range of unique ingredients and blend them by using ultra-modern technologies to create fragrances that are both distinctive and meaningful. This growing desire for self-expression in a fragrance has inspired us to innovate while honouring our commitment to quality and rich heritage.