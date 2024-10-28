When developing a fragrance to suit specific personality traits, such as of a romantic or adventurous nature, which notes or ingredients do you prioritise, and what draws you to those choices?

Each fragrance we create is inspired by distinctive traits that we envision in our customers. For a romantic personality we often look to floral notes like rose or jasmine combined with a warm base like amber or musk. These elements bring softness and depth, which feel intimately personal.

For someone adventurous we tend to explore vibrant citrus and woody notes, like bergamot, cedarwood or patchouli. These ingredients provide a refreshing lift and a bold trail, capturing the spirit of exploration and energy.

Since scent is closely linked to memory and emotion, how do you balance the scientific aspects of fragrance creation with the artistry required to create a truly personal experience for the wearer?

Crafting a memorable fragrance is indeed a delicate balance between science and artistry. Our team relies on scientific principles to ensure harmony in every blend such as understanding how top, middle, and base notes evolve over time on the skin. However, it is the artistic vision “the story we wish each fragrance to tell” that shapes our compositions.

We envision each fragrance as a personal journey, layering notes that will unfold unique memories or emotions as they settle. This blend of science and artistry enables us to offer a highly personal experience to each wearer.

Have you observed any recent trends in how people are choosing their fragrances? Are more customers seeking scents that express their personality, and if so, how has this affected your approach to new fragrance creation?