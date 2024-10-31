Recognised as The Most Innovative School in the UAE at the prestigious Schools Compared Top Schools Awards 2023-24, Sunmarke combines a rich academic foundation with a dynamic focus on technology, preparing students for career success in the modern world.

A diverse educational experience

Sunmarke School, part of Fortes Education’s legacy of over 40 years in UAE education, has a well-earned reputation for delivering a values-based, holistic education. Situated in the heart of Dubai, Sunmarke offers a range of academic pathways that cater to each student’s unique aspirations. From the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma to A-Levels and BTECs, the school empowers students with diverse options that allow them to chart their own paths toward their future careers. With state-of-the-art facilities, including STEAM labs, a Sixth Form Centre, and immersive learning environments, Sunmarke ensures students have access to all the resources they need to thrive academically and personally.

Leading the way in innovation and technology

The school’s next-generation AI learning platform enables students to engage in personalised learning experiences, allowing them to accelerate their studies or focus on areas for improvement at their own pace. Additionally, Sunmarke’s unique approach to teaching combines Augmented and Virtual Reality, taking students on journeys that bring subjects like history, science, and art to life in vivid detail. They lead AI and digital integration by designing tailored tools rather than relying on off-the-shelf solutions. Equipped with multiple ChatGPT-4 licences, they have even developed custom GPTs aligned with their Positive Education mission. These support diverse applications such as adaptive questioning, AI-driven university mock interviews, and personalised resource creation to cater to individual learning needs. The school’s STEAM programme encourages students to work on real-world problem-solving projects. Through interdisciplinary initiatives, students sharpen their critical thinking, build prototypes, and develop skills in coding. Sunmarke’s approach to STEAM isn’t just about learning the basics; it’s about fostering creativity and a problem-solving mindset that today’s employers value highly.

Signature programmes that inspire and prepare

Through workshops, mentorships, and even a “Shark Tank” experience where students pitch to real investors, the programme prepares students for both entrepreneurial and corporate career paths. Another standout initiative is Sunmarke’s Careers Development Programme, which supports students in building resumes, securing top-tier internships, and preparing for university applications. Through partnerships with leading corporations in the UAE, Sunmarke students gain hands-on industry experience that gives them a competitive edge.

Award-winning excellence