Christian Schuhmacher, Executive Chairman of the restructured EHG Group, commented on the successful restructuring: “The completion of this restructuring marks a pivotal moment for Emirates Hospitals Group. By right-sizing our financial obligations and embedding a robust governance framework into the group, we are well positioned to continue providing exceptional healthcare services and achieve sustainable growth.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to our patients who continue to put their trust in Emirates Hospitals as well as to our employees, suppliers, financial creditors, the Court and the Court-appointed trustees for their support and cooperation throughout this process.”