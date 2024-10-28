Forget simply washing your hair and applying a basic moisturiser — today’s beauty standards demand care for the scalp and skin’s protective barrier, revealing how these often-overlooked aspects impact hair resilience and skin radiance. Renowned brands are leading the charge, responding to consumers’ rising awareness of the link between healthy roots, a fortified skin barrier, and long-lasting beauty.

Nidhi Asthana Singh, Senior General Manager of Marketing at Emami, explains that scalp health is critical for vibrant, resilient hair. “Today’s consumers are more aware than ever that a healthy scalp creates the foundation for vibrant, resilient hair,” Singh asserts. Scalp issues such as dryness, oil imbalance, and buildup don’t just affect comfort — they compromise hair quality.

To address this, Emami’s 7 Oils in One line features 100 per cent natural oils designed to nourish the scalp holistically, ensuring stronger, shinier hair from the root up. “Our formulations reflect a commitment to holistic hair care,” Singh adds, emphasising that each product is free from mineral oil, parabens, and petroleum byproducts to maintain a pure and nourishing experience for the scalp and hair.

These oils aren’t just generic moisturisers — they’re tailored blends crafted from ingredients rooted in Middle Eastern and ancient Indian haircare sciences. For example, black seed and hibiscus oil, known for enhancing shine and preventing premature greying, provide strength while nurturing the scalp.

Cactus and garlic oils address hair fall, fostering thicker and stronger strands, while shea butter and argan oil offer moisture to brittle hair, effectively preventing breakage. “Each ingredient directly tackles issues like dryness, dandruff, and irritation,” Singh explains. This thoughtful approach to ingredient selection aims to balance the scalp and create a foundation for hair growth that consumers can actually feel, delivering both immediate comfort and lasting benefits.

For those new to scalp care, Singh recommends adding it to their routines with straightforward steps. “Start by massaging a small amount of our 7 Oils in One directly onto the scalp, stimulating circulation and promoting absorption,” she advises. The application process, she explains, promotes scalp health at a cellular level, with the brand’s double-conditioning shampoos following to remove buildup without stripping essential oils. With consistent use, consumers can expect visible improvements in hair strength, thickness, and shine, with reduced dryness and a healthier scalp environment conducive to growth.

Maintain skin health

Abhinav Kumar, Senior General Manager of Marketing at Creme21, believes that attention to the skin’s protective barrier is essential in today’s environment. “The skin’s protective layer is our first line of defense against environmental stressors such as pollution and UV exposure,” he explains.

Increasing awareness around these issues has led consumers to seek products that strengthen this barrier, minimising irritants and maintaining skin health. “A robust skin barrier doesn’t just protect — it improves moisture retention, leading to a radiant, youthful complexion,” Kumar adds, noting how skincare brands are prioritising formulas that provide both immediate and long-term benefits for lasting skin health.

Kumar emphasises key ingredients that are particularly effective for barrier repair and strengthening. “Vitamin E is exceptional for moisturising and reinforcing the barrier, reducing water loss,” he explains. Meanwhile, Vitamin B5 (Panthenol) hydrates deeply, enhances skin moisture, promotes healing, and helps minimise irritation.

Natural ingredients such as licorice extract, aloe vera, and almond oil add another layer of protection, brightening and hydrating while soothing the skin. Together, these components form a fortified defense against environmental stressors, ensuring the skin remains resilient and smooth. “Each ingredient plays a unique role, from hydration and nourishment to protection against external damage,” Kumar adds.

For sensitive or damaged skin, Kumar suggests a gradual approach. “Layer barrier-strengthening products after cleansing and before heavier moisturisers,” he advises, recommending serums with niacinamide and ceramides for maximum effect. Consistency, he stresses, is key, encouraging consumers to incorporate these products into daily routines and to consider using richer creams or oils, such as Creme21’s Ultra Dry Cream, at night when the skin is in repair mode.