Why has Electus Capital chosen to be investor partners with companies that are socially and environmentally driven?

At Electus Capital, we believe that each one of us has a responsibility to contribute to a better, safer, and cleaner world — not just for ourselves, but for future generations. This core value is reflected in our decision to partner with companies that are socially and environmentally conscious.

By aligning our investments with businesses that prioritise sustainability and social impact, we ensure that our financial growth also supports positive global change. Additionally, this direction is in line with the leadership within the country, which emphasises the importance of creating a safer, greener environment for all.

We take pride in making responsible choices that benefit both our stakeholders and the world around us.

What are the brand’s key investment areas and which sectors offer the most challenges in terms of driving business?

At Electus Group, our investment strategy is driven by our commitment to adding value and creating a positive impact within the communities we serve. We focus on sectors such as healthcare, education, and supporting the development of local economies, particularly in rural areas across Africa. These investments are aimed at fostering growth, improving lives, and building sustainable futures.

The main challenge we face, which is common across many sectors, is convincing stakeholders that our investments are not solely profit-driven. While financial returns are important, our primary goal is to invest for the greater good – creating lasting, meaningful change in the communities where we operate.

Please share a brief overview on Electus’ philanthropic initiatives in Africa and Asia over the last two years.

Electus Group has made impactful investments across Africa and Asia, with a focus on philanthropy and community development. Key initiatives over the last two years include:

Placenta Plus – Our investment in Placenta Plus supports maternal well-being by promoting holistic health solutions for mothers, particularly in underserved regions. https://placentaplus.ae

Technoknowledge – This initiative focuses on enhancing access to education and technology, empowering communities with the tools they need for long-term growth and development. https://thetechnoknowledge.com

Growmedix (Cannabis for Medical Use) – We’ve invested in the medical cannabis industry to improve healthcare options for patients, while also fostering sustainable farming practices.

Gold commodities – In Africa, we are actively working with artisanal miners, not only to improve their livelihoods but also to help rebuild local villages, creating a more sustainable and thriving economy for these communities.

Supply chain – To create the first global B2B network for CSR where everyone is able to benefit from sustainable, standardised and simplified processes along the whole supply chain. https://www.bizpando.com

Through these initiatives, we aim to make a lasting impact, improving lives and promoting development in the regions where we operate.

What were the main reasons behind the founding of Placenta Plus UAE?

The founding of Placenta Plus UAE was deeply inspired by my personal journey as a mother of two. After facing anxiety during and after my second pregnancy, I wanted to work towards the well-being of mothers. I discovered the profound benefits of placenta encapsulation, which was conceptualised and originally found in the UK. Driven by my experience, I decided to bring this innovative approach to the UAE and launched Placenta Plus, driven by a mission to give back to the community.

I want to ensure other mothers in the UAE benefit from this holistic approach and not live through the pain I endured after my pregnancy.

How does Placenta Plus’ state-of-the-art labs ensure safety and security across the brand’s service portfolio?

At Placenta Plus, we take safety and security very seriously, which is why we are proud to be the first and only dedicated placenta encapsulation lab in the country. While others have handled this process in less controlled environments, such as home kitchens, we established a state-of-the-art lab to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and safety.