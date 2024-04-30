Home security brand, Ring, announces five new features for the Ring Protect Plus subscription; Live View Picture-in-Picture, Multi-Cam Live View, Snapshot Capture Plus, Priority Alerts and Event Summary. These all-new features help customers to get even more out of their doorbell or camera for added convenience and peace of mind.

New advanced video features such as Live View Picture-in-Picture, Multi-Cam Live View and Snapshot Capture Plus allow users can gain insights into activating, viewing, deleting, and downloading snapshots, along with adjusting snapshot frequency. The recently added Enhanced Notifications, allows users to customise and keep up with what is happening at their home and with Priority Alerts it lets them receive alerts when their mobile device is in Do Not Disturb mode or a Focus, and/or to override settings like Alerts Snooze and Motion Schedules and the Event Summary feature as it lets you see a daily digest of all the events and recordings at your location.