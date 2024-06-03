Home security brand, Ring, announces the latest addition to its line of video doorbells – Battery Video Doorbell Pro. Building upon the capabilities of its predecessor, the new, advanced battery-powered doorbell provides greater value and convenience for homeowners.

Home security starts at the front door and Battery Video Doorbell Pro is the newest to Ring’s doorbell lineup with advanced features that build on a promise of peace of mind. Battery Video Doorbell Pro retains what customers know and love about the Battery Doorbell Plus such as Live View, Two-Way Talk, Advanced Motion Detection, Customizable Motion Zones, Privacy Zones and Colour Night Vision, but also introduces radar-powered 3D Motion Detection with Bird’s Eye View and Bird’s Eye Zones, 1536p HD Head-to-Toe video, Low Light Sight, Color Pre-Roll, Quick Replies and Noise Cancelling Audio+. Moreover, they can enjoy a more reliable connection with enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi.

Radar-powered 3D Motion Detection with Bird’s Eye View and Bird’s Eye Zones allows customers to get an aerial perspective to pinpoint and receive alerts only when movement is detected in specific areas, providing precise information for each motion event.

One of the key features of Battery Video Doorbell Pro is its image quality, which goes beyond 1536p HD video. Dynamic Image processing and high-efficiency compression ensure that the video delivers lifelike colour and sharpness, whether watching in Live View or reviewing a recording. Low-Light Sight technology, including enhanced imaging sensors, delivers superior clarity and clear color, even in low-light conditions. Additionally, Color Pre-Roll captures motion four seconds before a motion event is triggered giving customers a more complete view of what's happening outside their door.

"Battery Video Doorbell Pro represents an important step forward in our ongoing commitment to innovation," says Mohammad Meraj Hoda, Vice President – Emerging Markets, Ring. "With its advanced features and superior image quality, it redefines the standard for battery-powered doorbells, giving customers even more flexibility and versatility. I’m excited about bringing these new features to our customers as we continue to bring them peace of mind."

Battery Video Doorbell Pro seamlessly integrates with other Ring devices, allowing customers to create a whole-home security system. Subscribing to a Ring Protect Plan provides access to features such as cloud storage, Person and Package Alerts, Rich Notifications, and Modes. With a Ring Protect Plan, customers can also save, share and download video recordings of their events for up to 180 days.

Additionally, customers can receive motion alerts on compatible Alexa devices. Alexa can be requested to respond to the visitor and "talk" to the visitor through a compatible Amazon Echo device. For example, by connecting Battery Video Doorbell Pro to an Echo Show device, customers can receive alerts on their Echo Show or simply say “Alexa, show me the front door”, to drop in on Live View and see what is going on in their front garden.

Availability