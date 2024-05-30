Redington is participating at the second edition of GITEX Africa, the continent’s largest all-inclusive tech event, taking place from May 29 to 31 in Morocco, under the theme of Synergising the Tech Ecosystem.

Redington has empowered transformation journeys over the years and has been instrumental in accelerating the digitalisation of the regional landscape.

With a direct presence in 19 African countries and continent-wide reach through channel partners, Redington is well-positioned to become a one-stop shop for all things technology in Africa.

The distributor’s extensive portfolio, spanning from endpoints to mobility solutions, cloud services, and all facets of technology in between, makes it a comprehensive provider. This strategic approach allows them to cater to a wide range of customer needs within the African market.

Recently, Redington has also forayed into the South African market, signifying a milestone in the company’s growth journey, allowing it to bring its expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions and services portfolio to the vibrant South African partner community.

Redington’s strong physical presence and network of partners across Africa position it well to take advantage of the continent's growing economy, youthful population, and growing technology adoption.

The past 12 months have been eventful for Redington – it has hosted over 600 events, connecting over 3900 partners and more than 1500 customers and tech vendors across the region.

Redington’s flagship channel event – The Pitch Room expanded to over 10 countries connecting ISV alliances and channel community, fostering an ecosystem for innovative solutions. The Vertical, another Redington IP event, hosted across 9 countries, focused on industry-specific digital outcomes and accelerated digital transformation for 300 plus end-customers across the region.

Today the focus for the company is to bring together the ecosystem and find synergies that can shape the digital tomorrow. Collaboration is the key to unlocking the true potential of digital transformation, shaping a future where technology empowers progress across the region.

Redington is set to unveil pioneering technologies, an extensive services portfolio, and exclusive collaborations at GITEX Africa 2024. These offerings are designed to assist organizations across the continent in achieving business goals, addressing critical challenges, and expediting digital transformation.

Attendees will have an opportunity to network with cybersecurity experts from Redington’s managed security services distributor practice – DigiGlass.

They will learn all about how AI can empower their boardroom objectives and fast-track their missions to be digital enterprises through Microsoft’s Co-Pilot.

Technogram by Redington, the distributor’s podcast channel will feature channel partners, vendors, and customers, from the venue, examining the future of the digital tomorrow.

Redington leadership will be present on-site to discuss how through a collaborative ecosystem it plans to achieve the company’s goals and power digital journeys across the continent.

Viswanath Pallasena, Chief Executive Officer, Redington Middle East and Africa said, “Africa is at the cusp of a digital revolution, and Redington is committed to being a key partner in this exciting journey. We’ve empowered countless organizations across the continent to embrace digital transformation, and our participation at GITEX Africa underscores this commitment. By fostering collaboration within the tech ecosystem, we can unlock Africa's immense potential and build a future where technology empowers progress across the region.”

Sayantan Dev, President, Redington Middle East and Africa, said, "GITEX Africa is an incredible platform for showcasing pioneering technologies and fostering meaningful collaborations that drive digital transformation across the African continent. The show provides Redington a strategic platform to demonstrate our commitment to technological innovation and digital progress in the African market. We are focused on playing a significant role in advancing technology in Africa through our exclusive and coveted collaborations. We look forward to having impactful conversations and connecting with our ecosystem at GITEX Africa.”

Dharshana Kosgalage, Head of Technology Solutions Group, Redington Middle East and Africa, said, “At GITEX Africa 2024, Redington is poised to unveil cutting-edge technologies and services that are tailored to facilitate organisations in tackling crucial challenges, meeting their business objectives, and expediting their digitalisation drives. Amid the growing African tech market, we are eager to engage with key industry figures, partners, and clients to forge a more digitally empowered and prosperous Africa collectively.