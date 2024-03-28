Redington, a leading technology distributor with a strong presence across the Middle East and Africa, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it is one of the first cloud distributors to join Oracle’s Cloud Distribution Program. Redington, with the support of Oracle, will focus on growing cloud consumption in the MEA region through its partner ecosystem.

The Cloud Distribution Program (CDP) is a global program that launched in 2023 to focus on strengthening partnerships with established cloud distributors to expand the reach of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) into both new and existing markets, with a particular focus on the small and midsize business markets.

By working with Oracle, Redington will leverage the collective strength of both channel ecosystems to promote the adoption of OCI and drive long-term utilisation growth, while delivering successful outcomes for customers.

Dharshana Kosgalage, Head of Technology Solutions Group, Redington MEA, says, “We are excited to join the Oracle Cloud Distribution Program and align our expertise with Oracle's vision for a diversified, innovative, and customer-centric OCI partner ecosystem. This partnership empowers partners to deliver optimal cloud solutions to their customers every step of the way. Channel partners will have simplified access to Oracle’s cloud services coupled with Redington’s in-depth technical support and training to best leverage these services, among other benefits.

“Redington’s collaboration with Oracle further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and our customers. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help us achieve our business goals.”

Havovi Yazdabadi, Vice President, Technology Alliances and Channels, EMEA, Oracle

“We are excited to have Redington join the Oracle Cloud Distribution Program," says Havovi Yazdabadi, Vice President, Technology Alliances and Channels, EMEA, Oracle. "With its strong customer network and regional capabilities in the Middle East and Africa, Redington is well positioned to help business customers, particularly in the small and midsize segments, harness the high performance, flexibility and scalability offered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure."

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enable customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings.