Parents in the UAE investing Dh98,880 on average in products, equipment and services during their child’s first year, according to new research commissioned by The Baby Expo, the Middle East’s first international baby, toddler & maternity event, which launches at Dubai World Trade Centre on 24-25 May.

Underscoring the evolving priorities of modern parenting and the financial commitment they make to ensure the well-being and development of their children, the survey conducted by Censuswide, found that 19% of UAE parents surveyed spent or planned to spend between Dh55,000 to Dh110,000 during their child’s first year.

From financial investments to brand trust and work-life balance, the findings unveiled significant trends and areas of opportunity, for brands and retailers alike, within the baby, toddler & maternity industry, as well as the biggest challenges faced by parents in the UAE.

Commenting on the survey results, Ashleigh Lloyd, Co-Founder of The Baby Expo, said: “The UAE’s population is growing and there is an increasing demand for baby products, equipment, and services for newborns. With surveyed parents investing Dh98,880 on average during their child’s first year there is a huge opportunity for new brands to enter the market and satisfy demand.

These insights provide invaluable guidance for the industry as a whole – from brands, retailers and distributors to supermarkets, hospital and clinics, pharmacies and childcare providers - in understanding the evolving needs and priorities of parents in the UAE.

As we prepare to convene at The Baby Expo Business Breakfast on Friday 24th May, we are committed to addressing both the opportunities and challenges, discussing the key trends driving growth and fostering a supportive ecosystem that empowers parents and enriches the lives of children."

The survey uncovered that returning to work post childbirth is a priority, but parents require the support to do so. 52 per cent of parents expressed a desire for flexible work arrangements - with 45% selecting employer support and benefits and 44 per cent favouring enhanced work-life balance resources. These findings underscore the importance of accessible childcare solutions and supportive workplace policies in enabling a seamless transition for new parents. Additionally, the survey revealed over half of parents (54 per cent) required childcare services within the first year of parenting, so they could go back to work.

In a testament to the importance of safety for parents of today, 42 per cent of respondents voted that safety considerations create the most trust in a brand. This signals a growing emphasis on reliability and security in consumer choices, with parents seeking products that provide a safe environment which supports the well-being and development of their babies and children.

Reflective of a broader societal shift towards environmentally conscious consumerism, the survey highlighted a growing interest in sustainability and eco-friendliness among UAE parents, with 52% believing that these attributes will define upcoming trends in childcare products. This was closely followed by health & wellness products (50%) and smart toys & educational technology (46 per cent).

Rodney Smith, Managing Director for Gulf and KSA at Kenvue commented: “The Baby Expo research aligns with our commitment to providing parents and parents-to-be with trusted, science-backed care for their families. For over 130 years, our baby brands have supported generations with beneficial and nourishing skincare while committing to inclusive and sustainable practices. At Kenvue, we believe in offering only the best care for your babies' delicate skin and that's why over 96 per cent of the ingredients in our iconic washes, shampoos and lotions are of natural origin. As main stage partners, we are excited to share expertise from our beloved brands like Aveeno Baby supporting and empowering expectant parents in their early parenting journey.”

When researching and shopping for products for babies & children, over 53 per cent of parents surveyed said they prioritised ease of use and convenience for product choice, closely followed by educational value (49 per cent) and ease of cleaning and maintenance (47 per cent). These findings indicate products that today’s parents resonate with are educational, convenient, utility-driven and predominantly about making parenthood as simple as possible.

However, amidst these evolving preferences, nearly a quarter of parents surveyed expressed difficulties in finding equipment including clothing, accessories, technology & gadgets, health & safety essentials, bath, potty & baby care, toys, and gear such as strollers, car seats, high-chairs and carriers. As well as a quarter of parents expressing difficulties in finding maternity and postpartum products and support in the UAE. This highlights a need for expanded resources and services to cater to the diverse needs of expectant and new mothers in the region.

