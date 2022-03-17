The global economic and financial landscape is in a constant state of flux, as exemplified by the events that have transpired over the last two years. Even as we begin to surface from the pandemic-induced slowdown, we need to contend with a conflation of several other developments like the recent geopolitical risks stemming from Europe and the imminent interest rate hikes, that can put a spanner in a tenuous global economic recovery.

While the global pandemic crippled countries, the UAE emerged as a role model when it comes to Covid management and the revival of economic growth. We have entered the recovery phase now as we witness a surge in the economy with inflow of new money and migration of affluent families.

Correspondingly, the contours of wealth management are also shifting shape as the wealthy look for solutions that can ably cater to their nuanced requirements. Furthermore, individuals and families are becoming more conscious about the impact of their capital and are increasingly looking for investment options that can generate returns while having a positive impact on their extended ecosystems.

Supporting investor needs

In the backdrop of such a landscape, Mashreq Private Bank, with its enviable legacy and focus on delivering the best-in-class banking experience in a seamless manner, is well-positioned to support the nuanced needs of the growing affluents. We understand that in a shapeshifting economic landscape, we need to be agile and offer customised solutions that meet the evolving requirements of our clients.

Our strong footing in the UAE along with presence in over 12 geographies across the globe equips us to meet client requirements anywhere in the world.

In an effort to support the growing affluents in the UAE and globally, we have curated investment and wealth management solutions that holistically cover their multiple needs. These include:

A team-based approach: We have a unique operating model, wherein we provide our clients with a ‘team-based’ approach to help them manage and grow their wealth. We deliver an exceptional experience by providing access to our dedicated in-house experts including certified relationship managers, qualified investment, insurance and FX specialists and client service managers.

Offshore wealth management: Clients who wish to invest offshore can use our open architecture investment platforms to access local and international equities, margin trading, and structured solutions.

Family office: A dedicated team that caters to the ultra-high net worth family businesses with a range of solutions focused on funding, wealth generation, protection, advisory, and wealth transfer.

Personalised services: Knowing that private banking needs to be a holistic experience, we provide personalised services such as global concierge, invitation only experiences and a dedicated Golden Visa desk to help nominate our clients for 10 Year UAE Golden Visa and guide them through the end-to-end process.

Generating wealth, especially in today’s competitive landscape, is no easy task. Equally challenging is the task of growing and preserving this wealth while also enjoying the privileges that come with amassing great wealth. At Mashreq Private Bank, we understand this, and hence can be ideal partners in your wealth journey.