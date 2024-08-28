What started as a dream blossomed into an empire. Apart from being a leading fragrance store chain, V Perfumes has established an online presence like no other by being the number-one fragrance website in the UAE. Here, you can find all your fragrance needs, ranging from perfumes to home fragrances. They also offer lifestyle and beauty products exclusive to their online store. Whatever you need, you will find it there.

V Perfumes' online presence

This success can be attributed to V Perfumes' unwavering dedication and hard work in providing the consumer with high-quality fragrance products and keeping up to date with all the fragrance trends. In 2020, many businesses suffered due to the pandemic and lockdown. However, V Perfumes, instead of succumbing to the challenges, made the brilliant move to launch its online website. This strategic decision was crucial to the company’s survival and continuity in a time when the option of shopping in a physical store was not feasible. Knowing that convenience and accessibility are essential to consumers, V Perfumes invested heavily in providing them with a user-friendly website and application.

This online presence grew to become an extension of V Perfumes' physical store, as the website became the UAE’s leading online fragrance store, where customers have access to various fragrance products from local, exclusive, and international brands.

These online platforms offer a superb shopping experience with a user-friendly interface, secure payment options, fast delivery within and without the UAE, and convenient return and exchange services. The same commitment to providing excellent service that had been shown in their physical stores for years has been extended to their online services. The staff and management at V Perfumes show consistency in their dedication to customer satisfaction, ensuring that every shopping experience is a positive one.

This commitment to excellence is why V Perfumes was awarded the Retail Award at the SMB Awards for 2024 by Etisalat for exhibiting excellence in exceptional online customer support, advanced digital display, and a flawless customer journey.

Three-day Super Sale

This three-day Dubai Super Sale is part of the Dubai government's Summer Surprises initiative, which showcases the unlimited ways you can explore the city during the summer. The festivities comprise 65 days of endless adventure and offers you can’t miss.

V Perfumes brings you a three-day super sale that is not to be missed, with discounts reaching up to 75 per cent on various of your favourite fragrances from August 30 to September 1. This exciting sale will include international and local fragrances at V Perfumes. It will also include exclusive and niche fragrances you can’t find elsewhere.

This sale benefits you no matter where you are in the UAE! Offering the best prices on original perfumes and other fragrance products, such as home fragrances and hair mists. It is available in-store and online at www.vperfumes.com.

How can you take full advantage of the sale?

V Perfumes offers high-end, international, and UAE-based unique brands you won’t find elsewhere. Don’t miss your chance to get these exclusive products at the best price with the upcoming three-day super sale.

Essenza fragrances

Keep your eye out on the following fragrances by Essenza: Duke, Gorgeous, Portrait, and Duchess. These four fragrances will impress you in terms of quality and longevity. One of these just might be your next go-to fragrance for special occasions.

Mark Des Vince fragrances

Whether you go for their perfumes, body mists, or perfume oils, you will most likely find a new favorite product by Mark Des Vince. This is your chance to invite color into your life with bursts of exciting scents by getting your hands on any of Mark Des Vince’s colorful products.

Faiz Niche fragrances

If you’re looking for a luxurious fragrance but find that most products in the market have become too cliche, and you’re looking for a scent with a unique touch, this niche fragrance brand is the way to go. Faiz Niche offers a variety of luxury fragrances at reasonable prices. This is your chance to smell unique and elegant without breaking the bank.

Luxury fragrances

This is your chance to get your hands on some of the best luxury fragrances from international and local brands at the best price. Perfume brands like Gucci, Pacco Rabbane, Amouage, Olive Perfumes, and many more.

Hair mists

Hair mists cling to every fiber of your hair, keeping your hair smelling fresh and clean with a long-lasting scent. Find your favorite perfumes in hair mist form and enjoy their scent for hours. These include Miss Dior, Good Girl, and Nue hair mists.

Holy Oud Mubakhar Rouh Al Emarat

A best-selling product at V Perfumes, Holy Oud Mubakhar is a well-loved home fragrance. Get this bakhoor for your home and have it smell beautiful and warm all day. Place it underneath your clothing rack, and your clothes will smell great for days as well.