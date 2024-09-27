IFZA, Dubai’s most dynamic free zone community, concluded its participation as the title sponsor of the 10th World Free Zones Congress 2024, which brought government ministers and business leaders from around the world to Dubai to discuss key issues and opportunities facing the free zone industry.

The three-day event explored key trends and prospects for free zones, with a strong focus on digital transformation and strategies for adapting to shifts in global trade. IFZA’s participation in this year’s congress reaffirms its position in the free zone industry, as well as its ongoing commitment to supporting entrepreneurs, startups, and innovative enterprises worldwide.

Notable figures included Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Gerhard Schröder, former Chancellor of Germany, and Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of Siemens, who discussed strategic priorities in boardrooms worldwide, emphasizing the need for forward-thinking leadership rather than crisis anticipation.

In his address to global leaders, Martin Pedersen, Chairman of IFZA, stressed the importance of collaboration, saying: “We find ourselves at a pivotal moment in history, confronted with unprecedented challenges. In the face of these issues, some choose to isolate themselves, building trade walls rather than opting for openness and free trade, which will benefit all. Today, we are here to do something different. We are here to build bridges and create opportunities. Free Zones are ecosystems where businesses are given the freedom and flexibility to thrive and succeed. They are a platform for people from diverse backgrounds to interact, collaborate, and create shared value for win-win outcomes and mutual understanding.”

Pedersen also reiterated IFZA’s dedication to supporting Dubai’s D33 Vision and the UAE Centennial Plan, highlighting IFZA's contribution to the UAE’s economic growth: “At IFZA, we have supported over 45,000 companies and remain committed to creating a global ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs, empowers innovation, and contributes to the sustainable economic growth of the UAE and beyond.”

Jochen Knecht, CEO of IFZA, presented a thought-provoking session on Developing a Strategic Framework to Attract New Generations, outlining the importance, challenges, and opportunities of integrating Gen Z talents into free zones, offering a practical framework for companies that are more likely to attract future generations.

Holger Schlechter, CFO of IFZA, contributed to a significant panel session focused on private sector approaches to Free Zone development and business recruitment and Gerhard Schröder, former Chancellor of Germany, stressed the importance of investment in education, infrastructure, and research to maintain global competitiveness.