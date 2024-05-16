Understanding Hypertension: The Silent Killer

Dr Grace Fabrizia Graziani, Specialist Family Medicine at Aster Royal Clinic, Arabian Ranches explains that hypertension, often called the silent killer, silently deteriorates health, affecting millions worldwide. Its subtle nature often progresses unnoticed until complications arise.

She further adds by saying that regular blood pressure monitoring is crucial; don’t ignore minor elevations, as sustained high readings can lead to severe health issues. By remaining vigilant and proactive in managing hypertension, we can shield ourselves from its potentially devastating consequences.

The Potential of Routine Health Checks

Dr Naveed Ahmed, Consultant Interventional Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool & Al Qusais says routine health checks are vital for your well-being, offering proactive detection of underlying health issues.

From blood pressure screenings to cholesterol checks, these evaluations provide insights into your cardiovascular health and vitality. Prioritising these assessments empowers you to take proactive steps towards better health and longevity.

Faces of Hypertension

Hypertension manifests in various forms, each with its unique implications for health, says Dr Syam Ramachandran, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Al Khail Mall (Al Quoz). Understanding the types is essential for effective management.

From primary hypertension, influenced by lifestyle factors, to secondary hypertension, stemming from underlying medical conditions, tailored approaches are necessary. Recognising and addressing each type’s specific features, helps you to take control of your cardiovascular health and well-being.

Image Credit: Supplied

Navigating Hypertension Through Age

As individuals age, blood pressure tends to rise gradually due to changes in blood vessel elasticity and hormonal influences, explains Dr Yogeeswari Vellore Satyanarayanan, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Sharjah.

Elevated readings can indicate health risks, increasing the risk of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, regular blood pressure monitoring and proactive management are strategies that become essential as individuals advance in age.

Lifestyle Changes for Effective Blood Pressure Control

Dr Mohammad Shakkil, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens says lifestyle changes are crucial for blood pressure control. A heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, while limiting sodium intake, is key for cardiovascular health.

Additionally, regular physical activity, like brisk walking, swimming, or cycling, strengthens the heart and promotes overall well-being. Stress management techniques and meditation are also vital aspects. Apart from this, proper use of medications as prescribed by the treating doctor and doing necessary lab tests and assessment of target organ function is also very important aspect of treatment.

Image Credit: Supplied

Dispelling Misconceptions About Hypertension

Dr Raviraj, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Clinic, Al Muteena (Deira) & Abu Hail says hypertension myths need debunking! Contrary to popular belief, hypertension isn’t just a health condition of the elderly and isn’t solely caused by stress.

Similarly, the absence of symptoms doesn’t signify the absence of risk; hypertension can silently progress, necessitating regular monitoring. Understanding these variations eliminates fear and empowers informed decision-making.

Exploring Stress Management Techniques

In today’s fast-paced world, stress is a prevalent factor contributing to high blood pressure says Dr Razi Ahamed, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Cedars Hospital and Clinic & Aster Hospital Mankhool. However, stress management techniques like mindfulness mediation and deep breathing can serve as powerful tools in actively lowering blood pressure.

Additionally, fostering healthy lifestyle habits and prioritising adequate sleep can further support stress reduction and overall well-being.

Understanding Familial Risk Factors

Dr Shaji Alex, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Al Warqa & Al Muteena (Deira) emphasises the role of familial risk factors in the development of hypertension. He further explains that understanding and addressing genetic predispositions are crucial for early detection and management.

Individuals with a family history of hypertension are at higher risk of developing the condition themselves. Additionally, certain genetic factors can influence blood pressure regulation and predispose individuals to hypertension. Regular monitoring and lifestyle changes mitigate risks and maintain optimal blood pressure levels.

Dietary Do’s and Don’ts: Nourishing Your Heart for Health

Dr Srinivasan Kandasamy, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais highlights the critical role of diet in hypertension management. Prioritise a heart-healthy diet rich in nutrient-dense foods such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, he says.

Don’t overlook the importance of limiting your intake of sodium, saturated fats, trans fats, and added sugars. Excessive consumption of these food components can contribute to elevated blood pressure levels and increase the likelihood of developing heart disease.

Exercise Regimens for Blood Pressure Management

Exercise is fundamental for managing hypertension, offering numerous cardiovascular benefits, says Dr Abdul Rauoof Malik, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais & Muhaisnah. Incorporate aerobic activities like brisk walking, jogging, cycling, or swimming into your routine for at least 150 minutes per week.

Additionally, strength training exercises focusing on major muscle groups can further improve blood pressure control and overall fitness.

Innovations in Blood Pressure Monitoring

Dr Anil P Kumar, Specialist Interventional Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais highlights recent technological advancements in blood pressure monitoring. Automated blood pressure monitors, wearable devices provide convenient options for patients to track their cardiovascular health.

Furthermore, telemedicine platforms such as myAster have emerged as a game-changer in healthcare delivery as they facilitate remote monitoring of blood pressure and enable patients to consult with healthcare providers virtually, enhancing accessibility to healthcare services and eliminating barriers to care.

Importance of Hypertension Awareness

Dr Ahmad Assaf, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Fujairah says that hypertension awareness is a collective endeavour that requires collaborative efforts within communities to effect meaningful change. Community initiatives, health education programs, and support groups play a crucial role in raising awareness about hypertension, promoting early detection, and facilitating access to resources.

By uniting efforts at the community level, we can empower individuals to take proactive steps towards managing their blood pressure and prioritising their cardiovascular health. Together, we can create a culture of hypertension awareness and support, leading to healthier communities and improved well-being for all.

Embark Journey with Aster’s Specialised Care

Embark on a journey towards optimal health and well-being with Aster’s specialised care. At Aster Hospitals and Clinics, we are committed to providing comprehensive and personalised healthcare services to meet your unique needs.

Our skilled professionals, advanced facilities, and medical technologies ensure top-quality care for all your healthcare needs. Aster Hospitals at Sharjah, Al Qusais and Mankhool now have their own Advanced Heart Clinics for patients who have experienced heart disease and heart failure.

With Aster’s specialised care, you can trust that your health is in good hands. Let us be your partner in health and embark on this journey together towards a healthier, happier life.