How often should we consider our insurance needs?

Life insurance needs should be reviewed annually or whenever significant life events occur, such as marriage, the birth of a child, or career changes. Regular assessments ensure that your coverage aligns with your current financial obligations and family circumstances.

Is it advisable to buy multiple policies from one insurance provider?

Buying multiple policies from one insurance provider can offer convenience and potential cost savings through bundled discounts. However, it’s advisable to explore options from multiple insurers to ensure competitive rates and comprehensive coverage tailored to your specific needs.

Term, whole life and savings — how to decide on the right product?