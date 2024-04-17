Mental health is a state of well-being in which an individual realises his or her own potential and can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.

Mental health disorders refer to a range of conditions that affect a person’s thoughts, emotions, feelings and behaviour. These disorders can vary in severity and duration, and can significantly impact a person’s quality of life and functioning.

An exaggeration of these feelings can reflect in anxiety, panic, worry, fear and apprehension.

A dip in these emotions can cause depression, sadness, loss of interest, low self-esteem and social withdrawal.

These disorders also include various mood changes, eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia, sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep apnoea.

Prevalence seen in Dubai-based residents:

1. Teenage and perimenopausal women due to hormonal changes (inclusive of PCOD and thyroid disorders)

2. People working in high stressful work environment (due to job responsibility or job insecurities)

3. Single parent or single earning member in the family with lot of responsibilities (financial stress or stress about family back home)

4. Family dynamics (couples conflict leading to divorce)

Mental health is a growing concern in today’s society, with an increasing number of people seeking help.

While conventional treatments such as medication and therapy can be effective, some patients may be looking for alternative or conjunctive options that are safe and non-addictive. Homeopathic medicine is one such option that is gaining popularity as a complementary therapy.

Understanding the principles of homeopathy is essential to exploring its potential role in such cases.

Homeopathy is a holistic form of medicine based on the concept of treating the person as a whole, not just the symptoms of a disease. It involves the use of highly diluted natural substances, which are proved to stimulate the body’s natural healing processes.

A homeopath can help people going through these emotional turmoils to regain their original self, think and act rationally to make informed decisions, have fulfilling relationships and function with a calm positive mind to handle stressful situations.