The number of professionals in the UAE jumped 127.35 percent to 540,208 in 2022, in 11 years from 237,610 in 2011, according to a research report by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), reflecting a strong focus on the growth and demand for professional services – that requires continuous knowledge and skills upgradation – that is crucial for the growth and expansion of businesses and the development of the economy.

The 540,208 number of professionals form around 10 percent of the UAE’s 5.47 million labour force, who usually drive the growth of the public and private sector organisations. Unfortunately, the opportunities in the career-oriented skill development sector are limited in the GCC region due to lack of professional development institutes. This is restricting the career growth of professionals who could help the family-owned businesses run smoothly and professionally.

The UAE hosts more than 800,000 private businesses, mostly owned by families and characterised by no or low corporate culture. This poses a threat to the existence of these businesses many of which do not survive the succession to the next generation.

Nowadays, professionals are aware of the importance of expanding their skill sets to achieve career goals, a necessity fuelled by the ever-evolving job market. In fact, according to a study by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in 2023, 52 percent of 1,563 employed youth in the Middle East have adopted a foresight that their jobs will undergo significant change in the next five years, requiring them to acquire new skills. As a result, this has paved the path for a new niche in education which focuses on professional development.

Internationally renowned institutions have developed programmes that equip students with both theoretical knowledge and practical application. Among them, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), a renowned American public university, has dedicated its expertise to empower professionals through its specialised unit, UCLA Extension.

Running for over a century, UCLA Extension provides more than 40 diverse programmes with a duration of nine months to a year. Developed by UCLA academicians, these programmes help professionals in career advancements, job promotions, keeping up with industry trends, shifting career directions, or pursuing learning for personal growth. Accessing these programmes has become much easier in the UAE and GCC due to the institution’s partnership with Glinks International, an end-to-end pioneering education consultant in the region. The consultancy will assist the student throughout the course of the programme, starting from application to services beyond academia such as travel and accommodation.

Prabhjeet Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Glinks International, said, "Partnering with UCLA Extension marks a significant milestone for Glinks International as we strive to provide unparalleled educational opportunities to the students and professionals in the UAE and GCC. This collaboration will empower our clients with world-class knowledge and skills, fostering their career growth and personal development."

Studying under UCLA Extension does not only facilitate exposure to the institution’s prestigious academic life, but also broadens a student’s perspective beyond the GCC. The institution is situated in California, the most populous state in the United States. The state’s multicultural environment resembles the diversity in the UAE, where more than 200 nationalities reside, thereby mitigating chances of alienation during the study period. Moreover, full-time certifications of at least nine months of duration enable students to opt for internships and optional practical training, creating an opportunity for them to stay in the US for a year post-completion.

California’s economy is the fifth largest in the world, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of over US$3.6 trillion. This economic strength is driven by various industries, including technology, entertainment, finance, and international trade, attracting students seeking to gain a comprehensive understanding of global business practices.

UCLA Extension offers a plethora of certificate programmes across numerous fields, including business management, engineering, accounting and finance, communication and design, film production, cyber security, and data science. Being the centre to many industries, California appeals to professionals to upgrade their careers.

For instance, an ambitious film student wanting to foray into Hollywood, home to one of the world’s finest cinematic productions, will ideally choose California as the go-to destination for study and experience. The collaboration between UCLA Extension and Glinks International will encourage budding entertainment professionals in the region to hone film production skills through programmes covering fields like screenwriting, editing, and digital art among others.

UCLA Extension’s curated programmes aim to strengthen skills in business management, innovation, and entrepreneurship, career fields that are strongly promoted by the UAE. The country has allocated Dh10.4 billion (US$2.83 billion) for the education sector in 2023, reflecting its commitment to professional development. This underscores the country’s efforts to encourage its workforce into becoming industry leaders.

Glinks International partnership with UCLA Extension is instrumental in producing local talents in the UAE. What makes this partnership even more appealing is the availability of online programs. Now one can easily attain world-class certification within a year from the comfort of their home without taking a break from their job and spending on travel and accommodation.