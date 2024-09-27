The GCC smart home market, led by countries like the UAE holds immense growth potential. Revenues in the smart home market in the UAE are expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2028) of 10.49 per cent. In the UAE, homeowners have embraced smart home security systems to keep an eye on their property and pets when they are away from home.

The latest innovation in home security is the new Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera , offering 360-degree coverage thanks to an in-built mount that can also tilt 169 degrees. It delivers high-quality video footage and reliable functionality, including full and clear HD video and colour night vision with expansive pan and vertical tilt coverage.

Customers can also enjoy all the features they love and trust from Ring, including Live View, Two-Way Talk, and real-time Motion Alerts.

Ring allows customers to see, hear and speak to visitors in real-time, no matter where they are. By integrating affordable and flexible smart devices such as Video Doorbells, indoor and outdoor Security Cameras, and Ring Alarm, customers get instant notifications on the Ring app when motion is detected on their property, or when someone rings the doorbell.

Ring offers robust data protection features including end-to-end video encryption that secures video and audio recordings for compatible devices.

Privacy Zones enable customers to exclude specific zones, like a neighbour’s front door, from live video and recordings.

Additionally, motion detection can be customised by using the Motion Zones feature to reduce excessive notifications from busy areas, and customers can control audio recording with a simple switch. Even after a device is removed or transferred, customers can still access video footage (though deactivation of the device remains permanent).

Ring provides a variety of subscription plans, with features that allow customers to store and access recordings in the cloud, share videos, and receive motion notifications with a photo preview directly in the app notification. For extra peace of mind, clips can be erased at any time - and stored in the Ring account for up to 180 days.