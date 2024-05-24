In the heart of Dubai, nestled among lush greenery, Global Indian International School (GIIS) stands tall as a beacon of educational excellence. With a meticulous focus on innovation, well-being and holistic development, GIIS Dubai has earned the reputation not just for academic prowess but also for its commitment to nurturing global citizens equipped with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

The school is an initiative of Singapore-based Global Schools Group (GSG), which has presence in 11 countries with over 64 campuses, and boasts more than 500 international awards in both educational and organisational excellence from world’s leading award bodies.

At the core of GIIS Dubai lies its relentless pursuit of academic excellence with an enriched CBSE curriculum. With programmes like award-winning early-years Global Montessori Plus programme and 9GEMS, a globally-recognised comprehensive pedagogy, GIIS Dubai helps students become well-rounded citizens of the world.

Image Credit: Supplied

The Montessori curriculum offered by GIIS is an outstanding education programme that fosters students in a new-age learning environment based on the international best practices, Early Years Foundation Stage, Montessori and the NCERT (Indian Curriculum). KinderKitchen, iCare (Service towards the environment), i-Serve (Service towards Society), i-Know (Life skills) and Balad-i (UAE awareness) are all exciting programmes within the GMP framework that help children develop into lifelong learners while also ensuring practical application of their education.

The 9GEMS framework on the other hand, encourages all-round brilliance for primary, middle and senior school. The 21st century learning model was designed to help students reach their maximum academic potential along with improving their skills in visual and performing arts while encouraging personality development with an emphasis on nurturing innovation and creativity among students.

One of the hallmarks of GIIS Dubai is its forward-thinking approach to education. The institution has embraced technology as an integral part of the learning experience, seamlessly integrating it into classrooms to enhance the educational journey. The Global Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (GCIE), an on-campus venture by GIIS was launched in 2017 to develop the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation skills of students by challenging them to think outside the box. It is a place to learn, invent and apply their natural and acquired abilities to discover new things and enhance existing ones.

As GIIS Dubai continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing educational landscape, it remains committed to its mission of fostering global citizens with academic excellence, futuristic innovation, and a commitment to empowering students. The school stands as a testament to the belief that education is not just about imparting knowledge but about shaping individuals who will contribute meaningfully to a world that is becoming increasingly interconnected and complex.