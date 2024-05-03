While some of us are deep in thought over which sunny destination to hit this summer, others are diving headfirst into the exciting world of spring/summer fashion trends. If your closet is starting to feel a bit blah, fear not. A new season is upon us, bringing a wave of inspiration straight from the spring runways.

Let’s face it, with all the recent unexpected weather twists (hello, heavy rains!), we could all use a little fashion pick-me-up. And what better way to lift our spirits than with the promise of fresh, fabulous spring/summer styles?

Last year was all about nostalgia, from early-2010s throwbacks to ’90s minimalism. But this year, the trends are taking a turn towards fun and playfulness, with animal prints and metallics making a triumphant return.

So, are you ready to dive into the hottest trends of spring 2024? Straight from the catwalk to your closet, here are the trends we’re most excited about right now.

1. Wonders of white

White is back and more magical than ever for spring 2024. This timeless shade always shines in the warm months, and this year is no exception. It’s like a breath of fresh air compared to the bold colours we’ve been seeing.

White dresses dominated the catwalks, offering a clean and chic alternative to the season’s bright hues. But don’t think of white as just a background player — this shade can steal the show on its own or as a complement to other colours.

For a sophisticated take on angelic white, why not add a dash of blue? This Max Fashion (pictured above) dress is a perfect example of how to rock this trend. Whether you’re out for dinner, hitting the beach, or enjoying a quiet coffee date, a white dress with a hint of blue is sure to turn heads.

2. Keep it rosy

Florals for spring sounds groundbreaking, right? But hold up, because this season is not about old florals, but all about one specific flower: the rose.

Designers are going gaga over roses, infusing their collections with the world’s most romantic bloom. Some are even taking it to the next level by incorporating

real roses into their stunning creations. While you might not want to go that far (imagine the thorns!), you can definitely embrace the trend with some rosy pieces of your own.

So, if you’re feeling the floral vibe this spring, make sure to keep it strictly rosy. Whether you’re rocking a rose-print dress or adding a touch of floral flair to your accessories, this trend is sure to add a blooming lovely touch to your wardrobe.

3. Metallic mood

Just because the festive season is over doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to all things shiny and sparkly. Metallics are here to stay, and they’re not just for the holidays anymore. Golds and silvers are going to be the hottest colours of 2024, so get ready to shine all year round.

While metallics are usually reserved for eveningwear, some fashion brands are shaking things up with more casual, dressed-down versions. With a bit of clever layering, you can rock the metallic trend any time, any day. So, don’t be shy — embrace the shine and make a statement this spring.

4. Go sporty chic

When you hear “sporty attire,” you might envision tracksuits and sneakers, right? But hold up, because sportswear is taking a stylish turn onto the runway.

Forget the old stereotypes — sporty chic is all about blending classic athletic elements with more upscale, tailored pieces. Think parachute pants paired with a crop top or tracksuit tops styled with denim or luxe textures like suede. It’s the perfect mix of casual and classy, giving you a polished look with just the right amount of edge.

So, whether you’re hitting the gym or hitting the town, don’t be afraid to mix and match your sporty pieces with your more festive or tailored ones. It’s all about finding that balance and rocking your unique style.

5. Colourful sneakers

Are your white kicks feeling a bit tired? While classic styles like the OG Sambas are still going strong, there’s a new trend in town: colourful sneakers. More and more, people are stepping out in bold, vibrant kicks that add a pop of fun to any outfit. Whether they’re bright and metallic, or sport chunky blocks of colour, these sneakers are like a party for your feet.

Want to really make a statement? Go for sneakers with multiple colours. They’re the perfect way to add a bold, eye-catching element to your look. So, why stick with plain old white when you can step into spring with a splash of colour?

6. Animal allure

Leopard and floral blair dress from Never Fully Dressed captures the essence of Sicilian charm with captivating prints

Animal prints are back in a big way, and we’re loving every fierce moment of it. It’s like TikTok’s latest craze —mob wife chic, and we’re here for all the drama. Leopard print is leading the pack, with street-style influencers rocking it like pros. And trust us, this trend is only going to get hotter.

If you’re not quite ready to go full-on wild, ease into it with a leopard and floral blair dress from Never Fully Dressed (pictured below). Or, if you’re feeling adventurous, why not take your style safari to the next level with giraffe or peacock print?

Want to dip your toes into the trend? Start with animal print accessories, like snake-print sandals. But don’t stop there — feel free to go all out with animal patterns on skirts, dresses, and pants. After all, fashion is all about taking a walk on the wild side.

7. High-fashion fringe

Guess who’s back and better than ever? Fringe. This boho-chic detail is making a serious comeback in the world of high fashion, and we are totally here for it.

Fringe has always been a game-changer, adding a touch of flair to everything from leather jackets to miniskirts. But this season, top designers are taking fringe to a whole new level, showing us just how versatile and stylish it can be.

So, if you’ve been holding onto that fringed jacket or eyeing a new fringe piece, now is the time to rock it with confidence. Whether you’re channeling your inner cowgirl with Western-inspired fringe or adding a touch of disco glam with metallic trim, fringe is the perfect way to add some fun and movement to your wardrobe.

8. Go short or not?

If you’ve been following the celebrity fashion scene, you’ve probably noticed a daring trend making a big splash: micro shorts.

These super short shorts, bordering on bikini briefs, have been all the rage since they graced the runways. Celebs such as Kendall Jenner and Beyoncé are leading the pack, rocking this trend with confidence.

Now, we get it — wearing micro shorts takes a certain level of courage. I mean, they leave almost half of your body exposed. But if you’re not quite ready to dive in headfirst, you can ease into the trend with slightly longer shorts for a bit more coverage. So, whether you’re bold enough to rock the micro shorts or prefer a more modest approach, there’s no denying that shorts season is officially here.

9. Bold with burgundy

Move over, bright red — there’s a new hue in town for spring. Say hello to rich burgundy, the moodier, more mysterious sister of red that’s taking over the runway.

From maroon to oxblood, burgundy is everywhere this season, and we’re loving its sultry vibe. Whether you’re ready to dive in headfirst with a tonal burgundy outfit or you want to start small with a pop of colour, there are plenty of ways to rock this trend.

Try adding a maroon cardigan, a designer bag, or a pair of loafers to your wardrobe for an instant style upgrade. Trust us, burgundy is the perfect way to add a touch of sophistication and depth to your spring look.

10. Embrace the high life

It’s time to say goodbye to low-slung waists and hello to the return of the high-rise. Millennials, rejoice — the era of the super-high-rise is upon us, according to style gurus.

Whether you’re heading to the office, out for dinner, or just enjoying a day out, high-rise trousers are the way to go. From jeans to sweats to tailored pants, this trend works across your entire wardrobe. Plus, investing in a timeless belt is the perfect way to elevate your look and add a personal touch.

So, embrace the high-rise life and elevate your style game this season.

11. Sensational sunnies

When it comes to sunglasses, the city knows how to have fun in style. We’ve seen every kind of sunnies imaginable — from oversized frames to tiny glasses that barely cover the eye. But recently, thicker, angular frames have been stealing the spotlight.

Forget thin, wiry styles — people are going for bold, statement-making frames in tortoiseshell and vibrant hues. Whether you’re into square, rectangular, or straight-line aviators, there’s a pair out there for you.

If you’re a fan of the classic aviator, you’ll love the modern twists designers are putting on this iconic style. And if you prefer a more rectangular shape, you’re in luck — there are plenty of options to choose from. So, why settle for boring sunglasses when you can rock a bold, angular pair that’s sure to turn heads?

12. Let’s mean business

If you’re feeling stuck with your office attire, why not jump on one of this spring’s hottest trends a bit early? The SS24 workwear look is all about relaxed tailoring, but we’re not just talking about skirts you can actually breathe in. This season’s business casual is all about pushing the boundaries. Think super oversized suiting, blazers that reach your ankles, and maybe even an elasticated waistband for ultimate comfort. Pair these bold pieces with a satin top to play with proportions and add a touch of glamour to your office look.