What innovative teaching models are currently being used in your schools?

At Dove Green, we have created a world-class British school that fosters a respectful, happy, and inclusive community, preparing students to be lifelong learners and responsible citizens. Dove Green is a happy, caring and inclusive school that offers a unique, forward-thinking and innovative education that strongly focuses on ensuring our students act locally and think globally. While academic success helps to give every student the best opportunities in life, we also have a responsibility to help students develop strong character, empathy and compassion while applying skills learnt in school to their lives and the wider world. We partner with families and the wider community to provide enriching opportunities that inspire leadership in learning and develop critical thinking skills.

Our innovative teaching models include blended learning, which integrates EdTech tools with traditional instruction to support adaptive teaching. Inquiry and project-based learning promotes collaboration and creativity and engages students in interdisciplinary projects, encouraging curiosity through guided discovery. Additionally, our innovative approach to adaptive teaching personalises learning to meet diverse learning needs through a curriculum underpinned by key non-negotiables such as sustainability, creativity and curiosity, technology integration that support holistic development leading to both academic and vocational pathways as students move through our school.

Christopher Seeley, Principal, Dove Green Private School

Can you share examples of successful initiatives that have transformed learning experiences for students?

At Dove Green Private School (DGPS), sustainability is a core value woven into our curriculum and school culture, driving positive change for the next generation. We believe that fostering an environmentally driven educational framework enhances collaboration among teachers and departments, creating an optimistic and progressive school atmosphere. Our students are empowered to engage in unique green learning opportunities, increasing participation and productivity while cultivating a nurturing environment.

Integrating the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into our curriculum provides students with a meaningful framework that connects their education to real-world challenges. This empowers them to address global issues such as poverty, climate change, and inequality, fostering a sense of responsibility and agency in shaping a sustainable future. Together, we nurture a generation of students ready to become active contributors to a more equitable world. This includes sustainable partnerships with external providers, such as our school coffee shop and food provider, to further enhance our commitment to sustainability.

What innovative approaches are your using to make STEM subjects more engaging for students?

At Dove Green Private School, we are committed to making STEM subjects more engaging and accessible for all students through a variety of innovative approaches. We have established dedicated spaces that foster exploration of science, technology, engineering, and math concepts in a practical, hands-on manner. These spaces allow students to build models, experiment with robotics, and engage in activities that make abstract STEM concepts tangible and exciting.

Our Interdisciplinary STEM Challenges encourage students to apply their knowledge across different subjects, promoting critical thinking and problem-solving skills. From an early age, students are introduced to coding and robotics, sparking their interest in technology and engineering. By integrating these skills into their learning experiences, we aim to cultivate a passion for STEM that lasts a lifetime.

We also leverage digital tools and virtual labs to enhance our STEM lessons, making them more interactive and engaging. Through simulations and virtual experiments, students can safely explore complex scientific processes, experiment with physics laws, and conduct chemistry simulations that would otherwise be challenging to perform in a traditional classroom setting.

Furthermore, our unique partnerships with UK Universities and Higher Education institutions and industry experts provide students with valuable insights into real-world STEM careers, inspiring them to envision, plan and grow into their future paths in these fields. By combining practical experiences, interdisciplinary challenges, and real-world connections, we are creating a stimulating environment that fosters a love for STEM subjects and prepares our students for the challenges of the future.

How do you personalise learning to meet the diverse needs of students?

At Dove Green Private School (DGPS), personalising learning to meet students’ diverse needs is a core value that underpins everything that we do. We believe that inclusivity and equity are essential for fostering a nurturing and supportive environment. The well-being and happiness of our students, families, and staff are at the heart of everything we do.