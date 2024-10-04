Get ready to experience a confluence of beauty, luxury and sophistication and this exclusive preview showcasing Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewels alongside Zainab Salman’s Bridal and Luxe Pret collections.

The House of Mahesh Notandass, renowned for its extraordinary originality and exquisite craftsmanship since 1970, is thrilled to announce an exclusive preview event showcasing its latest jewelry collections alongside Zainab Salman’s Bridals and Luxury Pret collection. This exceptional event will take place at the Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills on October 7 and 8 and will highlight the beauty of bold gemstones and the artistry of bridal couture.

Mahesh Notandass represents a legacy of excellence in jewelry, where each piece tells a story through meticulous craftsmanship. Attendees will experience the vibrant world of colored gemstones—an unmistakable signature of the brand — as they explore timeless designs that cater to every age and occasion.

Joining this illustrious event is Zainab Salman, a couturier and artist celebrated for her dedication to South Asian craftsmanship. Zainab's Bridal and Luxury Pret collection captures the essence of the modern empowered bride, combining intimate sensibilities with striking bridal gowns. Each creation is handsewn using pure fabrics, featuring enchanting stonework and beadings that evoke love, celebration, and timeless elegance.

Zainab’s signature fusion silhouettes blend layering and textures, crafted through a multiplicity of techniques, to create the dream bridal gown. “I aim to revive the grandeur of bridal wear, allowing every bride to feel strong and beautiful on her special day,” says Zainab.