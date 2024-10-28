For many of us, achieving healthy and beautiful hair seems like an unattainable goal. Our hair care products are often the primary obstacle, promising instant results but ultimately damaging our hair. Mineral oil, a common ingredient in many hair products, is a major contributor to this problem. Despite promising smoothness, mineral oil has devastating consequences for your hair.

What mineral oil does to your hair

Mineral Oil based hair oil clogs scalp pores, blocking natural oils from reaching hair follicles and leading to dry, brittle hair. Moreover, mineral oil’s petroleum-based composition lacks essential nutrients and vitamins for healthy hair growth. Instead, it forms a barrier around the hair shaft, preventing moisture and nutrient absorption from hair care products. This can have long-term consequences, including hair that looks dull and lifeless.

For those with sensitive skin, mineral oil can be particularly problematic. It can trigger allergic reactions, irritations, and exacerbate existing scalp conditions like dryness, flakiness, and itchiness.

Emami’s 7 Oils in one range: A natural solution

Nature holds the secret to healthy hair. Emami, a trusted beauty brand, has long recognized the power of natural ingredients. Their 7 Oils in One range exemplifies this commitment. Unlike many products that rely on synthetic fillers like mineral oil, Emami’s formulation takes a different approach. Seven carefully selected 100 per cent natural oils penetrate and nourish the hair from within.

Image Credit: Supplied

Introducing Double Conditioning Shampoos infused with power of 7 Nourishing Oils

Emami takes its natural hair care expertise to the next level with the launch of its 7 Oils in One Double Conditioning Shampoos infused with 7 Nourishing Oils. These shampoos are specially formulated to provide deep nourishment while gently cleansing the hair and scalp, addressing multiple hair concerns in one go.

For those seeking lush, thick locks, the Miracle Almond Shampoo delivers voluminous hair with a vibrant bounce. The Elixir Blackseed Shampoo promotes dark, shiny, and smooth hair, perfect for those desiring a radiant mane. Curly hair finds its perfect match in the Mystic Olive Shampoo, which moisturises and defines curls with precision.

Dry and damaged hair is intensely nourished and strengthened by the Fortifying Coconut Shampoo, providing long-lasting hydration. While, the Purifying Aloe Vera Shampoo soothes and smooths the scalp, ensuring a healthy, nourished foundation for frizz-free hair.

The pure promise of Emami’s 7 Oils in One

Emami 7 Oils in One embodies the philosophy that hair well-being reflects the care it receives. This unique blend delivers pure nourishment for vibrant, healthy locks. Formulated with 100 per cent natural oils, Emami 7 Oils in One provides deep care for long-term hair health.

This commitment to natural ingredients promotes healthy hair growth. Complemented by Emami’s Double Conditioning Shampoos, this holistic approach ensures effortless achievement of beautiful, healthy hair.