Ruhaan Malhotra, a Year 12 student at Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills and founder of Artisacs (@artisacs), is making waves with his innovative initiative that promotes sustainability through designing and sourcing eco-friendly tote bags made from recycled fabrics. Artisacs supports the wider community by providing education to underprivileged children on expressing themselves through pop art sketching and advocating for environmental awareness.

In line with supporting Dubai’s Year of Sustainability, Artisacs embodies the idea of moving away from plastic and embracing sustainable materials. The initiative is dedicated to supporting Dubai’s drive for no plastic, offering a practical alternative that benefits both the local community and the environment.

The designs on the bags are created by Ruhaan himself, using his artistic talents and interest to combine pop art figures in a unique method, reflecting his personal artistic influence while promoting environmental responsibility.

Artisacs bags are designed with sustainability at their core. This approach not only reduces waste but also highlights the importance of reusing materials that would otherwise contribute to environmental pollution. The bags serve as a symbol of the commitment to sustainability and inspire others to consider eco-friendly alternatives in their daily lives.

In a recent event, Ruhaan proudly presented the sustainable tote bags at Comic Quest Dubai, supporting environmental requirements and the creative initiative. The bags, with their unique designs, showcased the blend of art and sustainability, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to a no-plastic future and inspiring the community towards eco-friendly practices.