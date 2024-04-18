WHAT: Complimentary seminar on U.S. Golden Visa by U.S. lawyers

WHEN: This Sunday, April 21st at 3:00pm

Act now to file your U.S. Golden Visa!

Dubai residents are invited to an exclusive seminar hosted by The American Legal Center to explore the U.S. Golden Visa. Learn from their team of U.S. licensed lawyers and experts about how you can file your application to obtain your U.S. Passport.

The seminar will be held at the Westin Hotel Mina Seyahi hotel in Dubai Marina. Don’t miss this chance to delve into the EB-5 program – the U.S. Golden Visa equivalent.

What is the EB-5 program?

Families can unlock the doors to America and obtain their Green Cards with an investment of $800,000 into a government pre-approved real estate project in the United States. The investment amount is eligible for return after approximately five years.

With this investment, each member of the family, including spouse and children under the age of 21, will receive their own Green Cards and enjoy permanent residency in the U.S.. Your children can access top U.S. institutions at resident rates with their Green Cards in hand. You and your family can experience all the benefits of a U.S. Citizen such as healthcare and unrestricted employment opportunities.

Why should I apply for the U.S. Golden Visa?

• Investment projects with flexible payment plan options

• Apply now, move to the U.S., and pay later

• Streamlined process for immediate relocation to the U.S.

• Educational advantages such as higher acceptance rates and reduced tuition fees

• Access to government grants and loans covering educational expenses

• Work authorisation within months, eliminating the need for an H-1B work visa

Why should I attend this seminar?

Shai Zamanian, Founder and Managing Director of The American Legal Center, will lead the seminar, providing insights into the EB-5 program and its requirements, including ways to expedite the application process under the new EB-5 laws passed in 2022.

How can I register for the seminar?