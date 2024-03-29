For more than seven decades, Ajmal Perfumes has been the leading name in the art and craft of perfumery in the Middle East and the GCC.

Founded by Late Haji Amal Ali in 1951, Brand Ajmal today is the only organisation in the GCC that is vertically integrated — as a grower, manufacturer, and retailer — encompassing the full end-to-end journey of being a perfume brand.

As a grower, Ajmal Perfumes grows and distills its raw materials. As a manufacturer, Ajmal produces over 150,000 bottles of perfume every day from its state-of-the-art 150,000-square-foot factory in Dubai. And as a retailer, Ajmal is crafting memories across more than 50+ countries.

This is where Ajmal sees its tomorrow. As a veritable ‘Global Essence’.

Currently, Ajmal retails over 1,000 fragrance products across 300 plus showrooms, via 1,000 plus distributors, and through an ever-growing e-commerce online platform.

Expanding from India and the Middle East, today, Ajmal sees its fragrance footprint spreading its whiff across 50 countries on the planet — from Europe to the Americas, from Africa to The Far East.

Ajmal’s International Exports Division offers strategic product offerings for a global audience — with a presence in highly successful major federal retail chain stores and individual perfumery stores internationally. This is across Ajmal’s Purely Orient Collection, and its Classic, Signature, and Prestige Collections.

Ajmal also enjoys a prominent presence in the Travel Retail arena, with some of the most prestigious Duty Frees such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Muscat, Kuwait, Bahrain, Cairo, Lagos, Cyprus, Casablanca, Bucharest, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich and Vienna. Ajmal’s range of products fly high with some of the most prominent global airlines such as Etihad, Oman Air, Kuwait Airways, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia and more.

And this essence of being a ‘Global Essence’ will continue to grow and prosper shortly. Ajmal has a solid vision and plans to expand across the US and to collaborate with global perfumers, distributors and retailers across varied geographies.