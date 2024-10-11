Zulekha Hospital Dubai and Sharjah provides comprehensive breast cancer care supported by a dedicated team of experienced oncologists, radiologists and surgeons who specialize in treating high-risk and complex breast cancer cases. Our facilities treat patients from across the UAE and utilize state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and advanced treatment options. Since its inception, Zulekha Hospitals have performed thousands of successful breast cancer surgeries. A significant number of these procedures were performed by consultant surgical oncologists Dr. Sameh Mohammed Ahmed Aboamer and Dr. Keerthi Banavara Ravi, who both bring extensive expertise in surgical oncology, cancer prevention, early detection, and reconstructive and oncoplastic procedures. Their focus on multidisciplinary oncology care ensures the best outcomes for patients, both in terms of health and quality of life.

“Our ‘Pink it Now’ campaign offers UAE residents discounted breast cancer screening services, including consultations, X-ray mammograms, ultrasound mammograms, and MRI breast screenings, to promote early detection and awareness throughout October and November 2024.”

At Zulekha Hospital, breast cancer surgeries are performed on patients between the ages of 30 and 90, with success rates exceeding international standards. Dr. Maria Shabbir Abbas, Consultant General Surgeon at Zulekha Hospital, comments: “The rise in breast cancer diagnoses in younger women is a global problem, driven by lifestyle factors, genetic predisposition and increased awareness of early screening. Women with a family history of breast cancer should be especially proactive in getting regular screenings.”

“Cancer support groups are vital for fostering hope, resilience, and community, providing emotional support, coping strategies, and a sense of belonging to patients and their families.” - Dr. Sameh Mohammed Ahmed Aboamer, Consultant Surgical Oncology

Our oncology team is renowned for its expertise in treating older, high-risk patients, achieving successful outcomes with minimal mortality and long-term survival. Breast cancer surgery, like all major medical procedures, involves a highly coordinated effort. Our team of approximately 15 specialists, including surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses and oncologists, work seamlessly to ensure optimal outcomes for each patient. Each individual is supported on their journey by both expert medical care and emotional guidance. Periodic cancer support group meetings are arranged by the hospital. Participants exchange valuable information about treatment options, coping strategies, and resources, helping each other navigate their journeys.

“Targeted therapies and immunotherapies have revolutionised breast cancer treatment by offering personalised, more effective options with fewer side effects, significantly improving outcomes, especially in advanced or aggressive cases.” - Dr. Rham Zaki Ahmed Mohamed, Consultant Oncologist

The range of breast cancer surgeries at Zulekha Hospital includes mastectomies, lumpectomies and reconstructive surgeries after removing cancerous cells. Our team is also experienced in dealing with urgent, high-risk cases such as metastatic breast cancer and other advanced conditions.

Dr. Rham Zaki, Consultant Oncologist notes “Patients undergoing breast cancer treatment should follow their doctor’s diet and lifestyle recommendations to aid recovery. It is very important to attend regular follow-up appointments, watch for signs of recurrence and engage in light exercise to promote healing after surgery”.

Image Credit: Supplied

Breast cancer screening

“Regular breast cancer screenings are crucial for early detection, significantly improving survival rates, especially with advancements in technology like AI and liquid biopsies, making screenings more accurate and accessible.” - Dr. Keerthi Banavara Ravi, Consultant Surgical Oncologist

According to Dr. Bharadwaj Ponnada Specialist Medical Oncology “Women should be on the lookout for any unusual symptoms, such as lumps or changes in breast texture, and seek medical attention, as early detection is the key to successful treatment. Prioritizing routine screenings and making healthy lifestyle decisions can significantly reduce breast cancer risk and improve long-term health outcomes.”

The role of mammography in breast cancer detection

Zulekha Hospital is equipped with one of the most advanced mammography machines available in the UAE. Our state-of-the-art digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) technology offers high-resolution images that improve the accuracy of cancer detection. Thanks to a low radiation dose and an automatic compression system adapted to the size and weight of the breast, this technology ensures a more comfortable and accurate screening for patients.

Advice for breast cancer patients