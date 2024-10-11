Al Jazira Poultry Farm stands as an integral part of the UAE’s egg market, with over two decades of dedicated service. Today, it holds the esteemed position of the country’s largest egg producer, offering diverse range of enriched eggs.

Al Jazira proudly leads the way in introducing innovative products to the region, exemplified by its latest offerings. Smoked eggs and bespoke pasteurized eggs, liquid pasteurized eggs first of their kind locally. The smoked eggs bring a unique flavour experience, providing the distinct aroma and taste of barbecue.

Al Jazira, known is the brand leader in the market. Al Jazira Poultry’s eggs have earned the name “Golden Eggs” as they have rich golden yellow yolks. The company was also the first poultry company in the region to produce value added eggs, such as DHA, Omega 3 Eggs, Super eggs and Lutein enriched eggs as well as produced by hens fed on certified organic feed.

Al Jazira Poultry Farm has made a significant leap in the UAE’s food industry with the launch of its Pasteurized Liquid Eggs, becoming the first poultry farm in the region to offer liquid eggs made from locally produced Al Jazira Golden eggs. The introduction of these pasteurised liquid eggs marks a substantial advancement in food safety and convenience.

Pasteurisation ensures that the eggs are free from harmful bacteria, making them a safe choice for a variety of culinary applications, from baking to cooking. By producing these liquid eggs on demand, Al Jazira Poultry Farm guarantees optimal freshness and quality. This new line features three distinct products; pasteurised liquid whole eggs, egg whites and egg yolks, all carefully packed.

With this launch, Al Jazira Poultry Farm is poised to lead the market in fresh, safe, and sustainable egg products, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the UAE’s poultry sector.Acknowledging their role as industry pioneers, an Al Jazira spokesperson highlights the company’s history of impactful contributions to the egg sector.

From revolutionising packaging with shrink-wrapped paper trays and recycled PET Bottles to the introduction of nutrient-enriched eggs, Al Jazira remains at the forefront of innovation.

Committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and hygiene, Al Jazira prioritizes customer trust and loyalty. Their certifications and accreditations attest to their unwavering dedication to delivering eggs of unparalleled quality.

The accolades bestowed upon Al Jazira’s Golden Eggs and Smoked Eggs, including the Superior Taste Award 2023 and 2024 from the International Taste Institute in Brussels, further validate the company’s commitment to excellence. Judged by Michelin Star Chefs, these awards underscore the superior taste and quality of Al Jazira’s products on a global stage.

Al Jazira’s freshest Golden eggs are delivered daily across the UAE every day

“Our extensive fleet of temperature-controlled vehicles and a robust distribution network ensures that your favourite Al Jazira freshest eggs are readily available across hypermarkets, supermarkets and grocery stores near you.

Understanding our customer’s demand on delivering fresh eggs to their door step, we started door-to-door delivery service of our wide variety of eggs, chicken and other poultry products with no minimum order requirement and no delivery charges for this service,” the spokesperson says.

“In addition to our commitment to delivering quality products, we actively engage with event promoting health, outdoor activities and community involvement emphasising the importance of robust health.

By aligning with such initiatives, we not only advocate for fitness and well-being but also connect with our audience on a personal level, fostering positive brand associations with nourishing products promoting an active lifestyle,” the spokesperson adds.