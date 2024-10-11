Expressing deep condolences

Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Fatima Sana father. Meanwhile, players and management of Pakistan women’s cricket team also expressed their deep condolence to Fatima Sana over the sad demise of her father.

Fatima Sana, one of the youngest captains in the tournament, has been leading Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup. Sana’s performance has been on the rise since taking over the leadership. The 22-year-old produced a match-winning performance to guide her team to victory in their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka in the opener.