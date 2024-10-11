Dubai: Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana will miss today’s match Group A clash against six-time champions Australia after the all-rounder departed for Karachi to attend her father’s funeral.
“The father of Fatima Sana, captain of Pakistan women’s cricket team currently at Dubai for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has passed away on Thursday in Karachi,” said a statement from ICC.
Expressing deep condolences
Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Fatima Sana father. Meanwhile, players and management of Pakistan women’s cricket team also expressed their deep condolence to Fatima Sana over the sad demise of her father.
Fatima Sana, one of the youngest captains in the tournament, has been leading Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup. Sana’s performance has been on the rise since taking over the leadership. The 22-year-old produced a match-winning performance to guide her team to victory in their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka in the opener.
“We will miss her as a captain and as a player, but we will try to win the match for her and her father,” Muneeba Ali said ahead of the Australia match.