As part of its Breast Cancer Awareness Month programs, Gargash Hospital hosted the "Future is Her" initiative on October 5, 2024, in collaboration with Being She. This event marked a significant step in raising awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer, and a holistic approach to women’s mental and physical well-being. The initiative provided free ultrasounds, mammograms, gynecological check-ups, and health talks at Gargash Hospital.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting women in the UAE, accounting for approximately 20% of cancer cases in women. Early detection through regular screenings, such as mammograms, can significantly increase the chances of successful treatment.

‘Future is Her’ was a full-day event designed to promote early diagnosis and preventative care, which are highly essential for improving survival rates. As part of its holistic approach to cancer prevention, the initiative provided free ultrasounds, mammograms, and health talks by eminent gynecologists at Gargash Hospital. The visiting ladies were also offered routine gynaecological check-ups and free screening vouchers. The audience witnessed health experts addressing the overall well-being of women, including the importance of routine gynecological check-ups, self-care, reproductive health, lifestyle changes, diet, and mental health as key components of cancer prevention and care.

The event featured tailored care for women of all ages. Women under 40 years were encouraged to undergo routine ultrasounds and gynecological check-ups, while those over 40 were advised to opt for mammograms or Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) for a more comprehensive check-up. ABUS is highly effective in detecting breast masses even in dense breast tissues, and when coupled with mammography, provides a higher rate of breast cancer detection, which improves the survival rate.

"We are dedicated to empowering women with the knowledge and resources they need to take charge of their health. By offering free ultrasound, gynaecological check-ups and risk-specific health scans, we hope to encourage more women to prioritize their well-being and take proactive steps toward early detection of cancers. We utilize the most recent ultrasound advancements and artificial intelligence solutions to enhance accurate diagnosis," said Ghada Sawalmah, CEO of Gargash Hospital.

Gargash Hospital, the UAE’s first multi-specialty hospital owned by a female Emirati, continues to lead the charge in promoting women’s healthcare. In alignment with its mission to enhance community wellness, the hospital places a strong emphasis on providing accessible and high-quality care for women and children.

Founded by Aparna Bajpai, Being She is an international platform dedicated to empowering women by encouraging them to embrace their unique strengths. “Every year, we support women in the UAE through various wellness initiatives. This year, we are thrilled to partner with Gargash Hospital to promote breast cancer prevention screenings and reach a wider audience,” said Aparna Bajpai.