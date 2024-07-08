As one of the UAE’s recognised brands, how would you define your growth story and that of your brand?
Century Private Wealth's growth story is a testament to our unwavering devotion to delivering exceptional wealth and asset management services tailored to our clients' unique aspirations. With our team of seasoned professionals, the firm has leveraged extensive industry experience and forged strong relationships with globally renowned financial institutions.
We embarked on our journey with a clear vision: to provide comprehensive, unbiased, and independent financial advice that optimises returns, mitigates risks, and preserves capital. Over the years, we have broadened our asset management offerings and continuously innovated unique strategies to meet the evolving needs of investors. Recognised for excellence, our brand epitomises trust and reliability in wealth creation and preservation.
Our new initiatives, including the launch of new funds and geographical expansion, underscore our commitment to maintaining our position as a leading wealth management partner in the UAE.
My 17-year career in finance reflects a deep passion for the field and a relentless pursuit of excellence. I honed my analytical skills while conducting research in public markets before advancing to managing mutual funds and discretionary portfolios at renowned institutions like Kotak, Edelweiss, and Union National Bank. My experience extends beyond traditional financial institutions to family offices, where I was integral in managing a significant proprietary fund, deploying capital across diverse asset classes and geographies — an experience encapsulated in our firm’s growth.