Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading global cause of death, responsible for over 17 million deaths annually. Nearly 40 per cent of adult fatalities worldwide stem from heart conditions, with high blood pressure, poor diet, and sedentary lifestyles contributing to 70 per cent of CVD cases. Early prevention can significantly reduce these risks.

Heart 101: Signs You Can’t Ignore

Dr Ahmad Assaf, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Fujairah, says your heart sends warning signs before a serious issue develops. Symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, or dizziness should never be ignored. Less obvious signs, like discomfort in your arms, neck, or back, can also indicate a heart problem.

Ignoring these could lead to severe consequences such as a heart attack or stroke. Early recognition and action can prevent a crisis. If you experience any of these symptoms, especially if they’re sudden or worsening, it’s crucial to consult a healthcare professional. Remember, early intervention could be lifesaving.

Prevention Power: Expert Tips on Saving Hearts

Preventing heart disease begins with making healthier lifestyle choices, says Dr Ashik Sasidharan, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Al Qusais (Damascus Street). Cardiologists recommend maintaining a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while reducing processed foods, salt, and unhealthy fats.

Indulging in regular exercise for at least 30 minutes a day can strengthen your heart and lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Managing stress through relaxation techniques and avoiding smoking also play crucial roles in heart health. Additionally, regular health screenings to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose levels are vital for early detection and prevention. Simple daily habits can go a long way in saving your heart.

Future-Proof Your Heart: Tech Tools for Better Care

Dr Syam Ramachandran, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Al Quoz (Al Khail Mall), says technology has revolutionised heart health management. Wearable devices, such as smartwatches, can monitor heart rate, detect irregular rhythms, and track physical activity in real time. These tools provide valuable insights that help in the early detection of heart issues like arrhythmia or hypertension.

Telemedicine allows cardiologists to monitor patients remotely, ensuring continuous care from the comfort of home. Innovations like mobile health apps can guide you toward healthier lifestyle choices by tracking your diet and exercise. By integrating these tools into daily life, you can take proactive steps to future-proof your heart.

Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC) Image Credit: Supplied

Building a Stronger Heart: Cardiovascular Fitness Secrets

Regular exercise is one of the most effective ways to strengthen your heart, says Dr Issac V Mammen, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens. He recommends a mix of aerobic exercises, like brisk walking or cycling, and strength training. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly.

Physical activity helps lower blood pressure, improve circulation, and reduce harmful cholesterol levels. It also enhances overall cardiovascular fitness, making your heart more efficient. Small lifestyle changes, like taking the stairs instead of the elevator, can significantly boost your heart health. Consistency is key—by staying active regularly, you can build a stronger, healthier heart.

Eat Smart, Live Long: Simple Changes for Lasting Health

Your diet is a critical factor in maintaining heart health, says Dr Shaji Alex, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Al Warqa. Cardiologists advise focusing on nutrient-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Reducing salt, sugar, and saturated fats can significantly lower your risk of heart disease.

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, are particularly beneficial for heart health. Simple changes, like swapping processed snacks for fresh produce or choosing whole grains over refined ones, can make a lasting difference. By eating smart, you can fuel your body and protect your heart for the long term.

Image Credit: Supplied

Spot It Early: Expert Advice on Hidden Heart Risks

Dr Naeem Hasanfatta, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC), says many heart conditions develop without noticeable symptoms, making early detection crucial. Cardiologists recommend regular screenings, such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose tests, to identify hidden heart risks.

For those with a family history of heart disease, additional tests like electrocardiograms (ECGs) or stress tests may be necessary. Detecting issues like high blood pressure or elevated cholesterol early allows for timely intervention and effective treatment.

Regular check-ups can spot these hidden risks before they escalate into more severe conditions, ensuring better long-term heart health.

Stress Less, Live More: Heart Health Hacks

Dr Sreeram Gopalakrishnan, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Al Muteena (Deira), says chronic stress can negatively impact your heart, raising blood pressure and contributing to other cardiovascular risks.

Cardiologists recommend stress management techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, and deep breathing exercises.

Physical activity, even a short walk, can help reduce stress and promote heart health. Getting enough sleep and staying connected with friends and family also play a role in reducing stress. Making time for relaxation and self-care isn’t just a mental health boost—it’s essential for a healthy heart. By managing stress effectively, you can protect your heart and improve your overall well-being.

Cholesterol Control: What Cardiologists Want You to Know

Dr Uzair Ansari, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens, says high cholesterol is a significant risk factor for heart disease. When there’s too much cholesterol in your blood, it can build up in the walls of your arteries, narrowing them and increasing the risk of heart attack or stroke.

I advise regular cholesterol checks and, if necessary, medications to control high cholesterol. A heart-healthy diet rich in fibre and low in saturated fats, combined with regular exercise, can help manage cholesterol levels. Reducing bad cholesterol (LDL) and boosting good cholesterol (HDL) are key to maintaining a healthy heart and preventing cardiovascular disease.

Cutting-Edge Care: Advancements in Heart Treatments

Dr Heba Tag Eldin, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Sharjah (King Faisal Road), says heart care has seen remarkable advancements in recent years, offering patients more effective and less invasive treatment options. From improved diagnostic tools like advanced imaging to new medications that better manage heart conditions, the future of cardiovascular care is promising.

Modern treatments aim to detect issues earlier, provide faster recovery times, and enhance patient outcomes. Regular heart check-ups, staying informed about new options, and making lifestyle changes are all part of staying ahead in heart health. The goal is simple: to offer patients better solutions for longer, healthier lives. ‎

Heart-Smart Recipes: Nutritionist-Approved Food Ideas

Good nutrition is key to heart health, and incorporating heart-smart recipes into your diet can make a big difference. Here are a few quick, heart-healthy recipe ideas you can prepare in under 20 minutes suggested by Vibha Bajpaiee, Clinical Dietician at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC):

Avocado Toast with Tomatoes and Seeds

Whole grain toast topped with mashed avocado, sliced cherry tomatoes, and a sprinkle of chia or flaxseeds. Drizzle with olive oil for added heart-healthy fats. Perfect for a nutritious breakfast or snack.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Layer unsweetened Greek yoghurt with fresh berries, a handful of oats, and a drizzle of honey. Top with almonds or walnuts for a heart-friendly crunch.

Quinoa and Veggie Bowl

Cook quinoa, and toss with sautéed spinach, cherry tomatoes, and chickpeas. Add a lemon-tahini dressing for extra flavour. This fibre-rich meal helps lower cholesterol levels.

Grilled Salmon Wrap

Wrap grilled salmon in a whole-grain tortilla with spinach, cucumber, and a dollop of Greek yoghurt. Rich in omega-3s, this wrap supports heart health while being light and filling.

Spinach and Lentil Soup

Quickly simmer cooked lentils with spinach, garlic, and cumin. Finish with a squeeze of lemon for a zesty, heart-healthy soup rich in fibre and protein.

These simple, quick recipes will keep your heart healthy without much prep time.

Prioritise your heart health today by including Aster Clinics in your journey.

For more information on Aster’s preventive heart health check-up packages, visit today – because your best self begins with us!