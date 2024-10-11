In a pioneering initiative aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for families across the UAE, British Orchard Nursery, country’s most awarded and largest nursery chain proudly announces its partnership with the Dubai Charity Association. This collaboration will provide substantial support to employees and families of the Dubai Charity Association through highly affordable educational services and includes a range of community initiatives.

The agreement was signed between Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Dubai Charity Association, and Dr. Vandana Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Orchard Nursery, at Dubai Charity Association's headquarters, in the presence of a number of directors and officials from both parties.

As part of this partnership, British Orchard Nursery will offer significantly subsidized educational packages for children of Dubai Charity employees, ensuring access to high-quality British preschool education at an incredibly affordable cost. This initiative reflects British Orchard Nursery's commitment to social responsibility and community welfare, aligning with the noble goals of the Dubai Charity Association, which actively supports thousands of applications for medical, education and various humanitarian causes for both expatriates and UAE nationals.

Image Credit: Supplied

In addition to subsidized education, British Orchard Nursery is installing Zakat machines across all of its 30+ branches, facilitating charitable donations and further supporting the UAE’s philanthropic efforts. This initiative aims to engage parents and families in giving back to society, reinforcing the nursery’s dedication to nurturing a spirit of generosity and community support.

Furthermore, the partnership will extend to providing vital training programs for parents, covering essential topics such as first aid, parenting skills, and AI technology in addition to training the nannies and providing teacher training courses. These training sessions will empower families with the knowledge and skills necessary to enhance their children's development and well-being. Notably, the nursery will leverage the expertise of AI specialists to introduce technology-focused educational resources, ensuring that parents are equipped with modern skills for today’s evolving landscape.

Dr. Vandana Gandhi, Founder and CEO of British Orchard Nursery, expressed her gratitude for this collaboration, stating, “Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, British Orchard Nursery is proud to partner with the Dubai Charity Association to provide substantial support for families in the UAE. We are deeply grateful for our partnership with the Dubai Charity Association. Their commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for families in the UAE is inspirational. Together, we aim to create a positive impact that resonates throughout our community. This initiative not only supports our children's education but also aligns with our mission to foster a nurturing environment for families in need.”

Adding further Dr Gandhi stated, “Moreover, through our initiative to establish nurseries within various government departments, we are proud to be at the forefront of supporting working women. By providing daycare and nursery facilities in close proximity to their workplaces, we ensure that mothers can balance their professional responsibilities and family duties with ease and peace of mind. This thoughtful arrangement not only fosters a supportive environment for working mothers but also enhances their overall well-being, allowing them to thrive both at work and at home.”

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Dubai Charity Association, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with British Orchard Nursery, which plays a pioneering and positive role in childhood education and care in the UAE, based on Dubai Charity's strategic objectives in supporting local communities and promoting sustainable development, and the belief that investing in children is an investment in the future of the nation.”

The Executive Director of Dubai Charity Association stressed that this partnership is a living example of cooperation between the charitable and private sectors to achieve the good of society, and seeks to develop programs and services related to the target group, and represents an important step towards building a more inclusive and caring society, according to the authentic approach supported by the vision of our wise leadership, which made the UAE a global model to be followed in the field of humanitarian work, and established its image abroad as an address of giving.

This partnership exemplifies a commitment to social responsibility and community development, reinforcing the shared goals of both organizations to nurture the next generation and contribute positively to society.

British Orchard Nursery remains committed to providing exceptional early year’s education and fostering environments where children can thrive. Through its continuous efforts, the preschool chain aims to set new benchmarks in the field of early childhood education in the UAE.