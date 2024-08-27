Administer vaccinations & health check-ups

Dr Riham Ismail, Specialist Paediatrician, Medcare Women & Children Hospital

As children head back to school, it’s essential to ensure they are up-to-date on their vaccinations and health check-ups. One crucial vaccine is the flu shot, which we offer at Medcare Women & Children Hospital for just Dh99. The flu vaccine is vital in protecting your child from seasonal influenza, which can spread quickly in school environments.

During a back-to-school check-up, it’s important to assess key health markers such as calcium, iron, and vitamin D levels. These nutrients are essential for healthy growth and development, as well as for maintaining a strong immune system. Calcium supports bone health, iron prevents anaemia, and vitamin D is crucial for overall health. To make this process easier, we offer a comprehensive health check package for Dh280 that includes tests for vitamin D, calcium, and iron.

At Medcare Women & Children Hospital, we provide specialised care under one roof, focused on your child’s health and well-being. We invite you to schedule a visit to our paediatric department to take advantage of these essential services and offers.

Sharing stuent medical information document is critical

Dr Shruthi Punnapu, Specialist Paediatrician, Medcare Women & Children Hospital

For children with allergies or asthma, ensuring they are well-managed at school is crucial. Start by providing the school with detailed information, including an action plan that outlines symptoms, triggers, and emergency procedures. Ensure that teachers and the school nurse are trained to use any required medications or equipment, such as inhalers or epinephrine auto-injectors, and keep emergency contact information current.

For a comprehensive and tailored approach, consider visiting Medcare Women & Children Hospital. Our paediatric specialists will develop a personalised treatment plan specifically designed to address your child’s unique needs. This plan will not only manage your child’s health effectively but also ensure that all critical information is communicated to the school. Choosing Medcare Women & Children Hospital means you can rest assured that your child’s health is handled with the utmost care and expertise, both at home and at school.

Address common health issues during BTS

Dr Manoj Chandran, Specialist Paediatrician, Medcare Women & Children Hospital

As children transition back to school after summer break, they often face challenges such as adjusting sleep schedules, managing anxiety, and dealing with changes in routine. Health issues like increased exposure to infections, flu, and the need for updated immunisations are common.

Parents and schools can collaborate effectively by establishing regular sleep routines a few weeks before school starts and maintaining open communication to address anxiety and stress. Ensuring children are up to date with vaccinations, including the flu shot, is crucial. Schools should remind parents of immunisation requirements and provide on-site vaccination clinics if possible.

Promoting good hygiene practices, such as regular handwashing, and providing healthy meals can also support children’s health. Schools can offer programmes to ease the transition, while parents can reinforce these practices at home. This collaboration helps create a smooth and healthy transition back to school.

Limit screen time

Dr Mohamed Shahid Padiyar, Specialist Paediatrician, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital

The impact of screen time on development and health in children is a growing concern. Balancing screen time with other activities, especially during the school year is essential. Parents who didn’t grow up with today’s technology face unique challenges in teaching their children digital media usage. Beyond the 2-hour screen time limit, more comprehensive strategies are needed for maintaining emotional well-being and a healthy relationship with media.

The American Academy of Paediatrics Center of Excellence on Social Media and Youth Mental Health recommends age-based media use guidelines, supported by research. The strategy includes the 5 Cs: Child, Content, Calm, Crowding Out, and Communication.

Child: Each child’s media risks and benefits are unique. Consider your child’s personality and media preferences.

Content: Quality matters. Encourage awareness of harmful content like violence or unrealistic beauty standards.

Calm: Teach alternative methods for managing emotions and falling asleep, beyond relying on media.

Crowding out: Identify activities displaced by screen time, and prioritise reclaiming time for family, sleep, and outdoor activities.

Communication: Discuss media use openly and frequently to build digital literacy and address issues early on. This helps parents guide children toward healthier media habits and overall well-being.

Cardiac condition & children: Keep your doctor informed

Dr Fadhil Al Rubaye, Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital | Medcare Hospital Sharjah

If your child plays sports — what heart issues should you ask your pediatrician about?

All children playing sports need to get clearance from their primary care physician. When going for that physical exam and evaluation, it’s important to notify your pediatrician of any chronic medical conditions that your child may have.

There are some key points in your own family history that are important to communicate to the pediatrician as well. The family members affected are first degree relatives. The important diseases in your family history that could play a role in your child are: congenital heart disease, sudden cardiac death under 50 years of age, individuals needing a heart transplant or who have undergone a heart transplant, connective tissue disorders such as Marfan syndrome and arrhythmias related to long QT syndrome.

There are symptoms to pay attention to as well. Symptoms such as chest pain, fainting and palpitations while participating in vigorous physical activity are concerning and might indicate the possibility of a heart problem. If you notice any of these symptoms, stop playing sports and discuss it with your child’s primary care clinician. These symptoms are even more worrisome if your child had Covid-19.

Infant nutrition tips for healthy growth & development

Dr Reem Gadalla, Consultant Paediatrician, Medcare Hospital Sharjah

Breastfeeding is best: Breast milk provides essential nutrients and antibodies. Exclusive breastfeeding is recommended for the first 6 months.

Introduce solids at 6 months: Start with single-ingredient purees like mashed fruits and vegetables, gradually adding variety.

Offer a variety of foods: Ensure a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and dairy products suitable for your baby’s age.

Avoid honey and choking hazards: Do not give honey to infants under 1 year due to botulism risk. Avoid whole grapes, nuts, popcorn, and hard candies.

Watch portion sizes: Offer age-appropriate portions and let your baby guide their intake.

Managing paediatric allergies

Dr Abdul Majeed Ali, Specialist Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Medcare Hospital Sharjah

Common allergens & food allergens:

Milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, wheat, fish, and shellfish.

Environmental Allergens: Pollen, dust mites, mold, pet dander.

Insect Stings: Bee, wasp, and other insect venom.

Medication: Antibiotics like penicillin, aspirin, and other NSAIDs.

Management & treatment:

Avoidance: Identifying and avoiding known allergens.

Medication: Antihistamines, corticosteroids, bronchodilators, and epinephrine for severe reactions.

Immunotherapy: Allergy shots or sublingual tablets to build tolerance to allergens.

Emergency Action Plans: For schools and caregivers to manage accidental exposure to allergens.