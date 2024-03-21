With over 16,000 products from 108 brands covering bathrooms, kitchens, tiles & slabs, outdoor living, lifestyle, lighting and hospitality, the new-look website at www.sanipexgroup.com is a virtual showroom where customers can experience and access the complete portfolio from SANIPEX GROUP from anywhere in the world.
With a fresh aesthetic that boasts a distinctive lifestyle feel, the website has been redesigned to make it easy to navigate and mobile friendly. With eight different stores available, six sites in English and Arabic and two sites in English, designers can gain inspiration and insight for their next project.
Visitors to the UAE and global e-commerce website can shop the trends, get ideas for gifts, check-out the latest promotions or simply search and purchase by product category, with free delivery within 48 hours across the UAE.
An exciting feature of the website is an innovative virtual tour, where visitors can walk through all the SANIPEX GROUP showrooms and see the products in-situ, enabling them to find inspiration while working remotely.
Alongside aspirational photography and full product details, detailed specification sheets, technical drawings and CAD files are ready to download on each product page to ensure all information is immediately accessible.
As the go-to resource for all things design, professionals from all over the world can benefit significantly by gaining access to a wealth of innovative ideas, the latest trends, expert insights and creative solutions to elevate their next project.
With specific Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UK websites, customers have access to a large range of products that are readily available to ensure all needs are met and deliveries can be fast and efficient.
Browse the new-look website at www.sanipexgroup.com