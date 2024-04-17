Allergens are substances that elicit an immune response, triggering an allergic reaction. Common allergens include exposure to dust, mites, molds, pet dander, certain foods, personal care products. When the body gets exposed to allergens, the body’s immune system identifies them as harmful, releases histamine and other chemicals to defend against them which induces the allergic symptoms. It is imperative to look at the gut health in any allergies. The largest density of immune cells resides in small intestine and a balanced gut nurtures immune cells that respond with precision, dampening the intensity of allergic reactions. Short chain fatty acids produced by the gut microbiota (a community of beneficial bacteria) have anti-inflammatory properties that shape our body’s response to allergens.