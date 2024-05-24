Since its establishment in 1973, Babyshop has been a beloved destination for parents across the Middle East. Today, with a wide network of stores and a seamless online shopping experience, Babyshop is committed to making the parenting journey smoother and more stylish for contemporary families.

Babyshop understands that today’s parents seek both quality and style. That’s why we have a curated collection of trusted international brands like Juniors, Giggles, Disney, Lee Cooper, Barbie, Philips Avent, Tommee Tippee, Dr. Browns, Mustela, Medela, Joie, Graco, Nuna, Cybex, Babyzen, and more. From beautifully designed fashion styles to innovative baby gear, Babyshop offers everything parents need for their children.

Babyshop stores are designed to maximise comfort and convenience for the entire family, with some stores featuring relaxing mother’s rooms for feeding and changing in privacy, as well as play zones to keep kids safely entertained while parents are left to shop in peace. 2018 saw the launch of Personal Shopper Experts, a new service designed to help pregnant and new mums navigate the overwhelming task of stocking up on all the essentials in preparation for the birth of a new child

Babyshop proudly partners with the Baby Expo, the region’s first early-year parenting event on May 24 and 25 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Featuring a dedicated Babyshop Stroller Park, this unique experience is designed for parents to explore the best strollers in the market. At the largest Stroller Park in the region, you can take various strollers for a test drive and experience their performance on different terrains. Our personal shopping experts will be on hand to provide detailed information and personalised recommendations on strollers, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your tiny tot.

In addition to the hands-on stroller experience, don’t miss the chance to participate in our exciting competitions like spin the wheel and Yoyo contest, where you can win fantastic vouchers and a Yoyo Stroller. To top it all off, there will be a fabulous fashion show showcasing the latest trends in children’s clothing and stroller from our Holiday & Travel collection.