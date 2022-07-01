With the burgeoning application of smart technologies in homes and offices increasing at a steady pace, you can now control your home or office from your smartphone. From turning gadgets and appliances on or off, to setting security alarms and controlling cameras and door access, almost everything can now be done remotely. While these smart applications rely heavily on artificial intelligence and several software solutions, the performance and reliability of integrated security and smart systems depend on the quality of the cable solution that is chosen. With building automation, energy savings, and system reliability being heavily dependent on effective networks and connections, your choice of cable has to be intelligent too.
This is where B3 International, the Italian brand armed with years of expertise and an extensive product range, can help you. Whether it’s for security, access control, indoor or outdoor monitoring on analog or IP based systems, B3 International has the cables for your system. From automated climate control to telecommunications, the integration of security, lighting, mechanical, and personal protection is making today’s buildings and homes more intelligent and networked. B3 International has the right solutions to help get the most out of your building management system.
As a leading manufacturer of copper and optical fibre cables, B3 International provides the foundations for telecommunications and global connectivity. Operating regionally from its office in Dubai airport free zone, B3 International boasts world-class manufacturing operations based in Europe that are moer than capable of meeting the demands of a global supply chain. The company’s broad range of products include paired cables, multi conductor cables, fire alarm cables, fire resistant cables, coaxial cables, data cables, instrumentation cables, optical fibre cables and connectivity.
B3 International’s smart/automated cables are perfect to help smart home and office solutions stay secure and connected. The brand’s portfolio supports a large number of automated systems that is being used commercially, access control, multi conductor cables for card readers, door contacts, lighting control, KNX cables, Dali cables, temperature control, paired cables for HVAC control, thermostat cables, cables for valve control, public address, emergency lighting, and consumption meters.