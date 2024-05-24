The American School of Dubai (ASD) community celebrated the Class of 2024 this week with the school’s time-honoured traditions for the graduating seniors. The students were given letters of encouragement and advice from teachers, friends, and family at the Red Envelope Ceremony, and then joined the celebratory senior parade for their last walk down the halls of campus.

This weekend, the ASD Class of 2024 will officially complete their high school journey at the school’s 31st graduation ceremony.

Excellence in academics, arts, athletics, leadership, and service

ASD has also given special recognition to several students who have made outstanding contributions to the school community through the arts, athletics, service, science, business, technology, diplomacy, and international understanding.

Valedictorian

Chisa Ogaki

Salutatorian

Sahil Uberoi

Distinguished Service Award

Sriya Bandyopadhyay

Award for International Understanding

Nour Mousbah

The Bob Ackerman Award for Excellence in Technological Innovation

Chisa Ogaki

The Phil Ridley and Ahne Crawford-Ridley Scholarship

Kidane Pincus

Senior Arts Award

Mengzhen Markland

Tommaso Tricamo

The Dale Haus Waldoch Visual Art Award

Iba Ali

The Sikander Shallwani Senior Business Award

Isah Ansari

The Michelle Pazos Scholarship

Emma Oberholzer

The Megan Garrison Athletic Award

Shahin Tae-Hyun Sheikh

The Mike Ross Athletic Award

Omar Ozalp

High School Scholar Athlete Award

Chisa Ogaki

The Ambassador’s Award for Academic Excellence

To be announced

ASD Lifers

The graduation ceremony will be especially meaningful for 22 senior students who have been students at the American School of Dubai since kindergarten — 13 or 14 years ago. This year’s ASD Lifers are: Talia AbdelKhalek, Iba Ali, Sami Arekat, Jenna Ataya, Lucas Awad, Isabel Berzinji, Mackenzie Cooper, Alia Dasmal, Yasma Douaihy, Fares Fattouh, Rajveer Gehani, Bassel Ghoury, Selena Hussain, Mikael Iqbal, Samer Kayed, Maria Panagiotidi, Sihu Park, Kidane Pincus, Maria Rodriguez-Villanueva, Noah Sawyer, Ramsey Tabbal, and Ege Topkoc.

Chisa Ogaki, Valedictorian

Chisa will be pursuing mechanical engineering at Stanford University

“These past two years at ASD have been an unforgettable experience, and I am grateful to have met such a wonderful group of supportive and driven students. I would like to express my immense gratitude towards my teammates and coaches for the incredible memories at MESAC swim, soccer, and softball. The ASD athletics programme has taught me how to work under pressure, nurtured a competitive spirit, and motivated me to become mentally disciplined. I hope to continue to embody the values I acquired at ASD in college and beyond.”

Sahil Uberoi, Salutatorian

Sahil will be pursuing a degree at Georgetown University with a major in finance