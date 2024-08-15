As India marks its 78th Independence Day, Al Maya Group proudly reflects on the nation’s remarkable journey. On this auspicious occasion, we celebrate the spirit of unity, diversity, and progress that defines India as a great nation.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director & Partner of Al Maya Group, emphasised the group’s pride in being part of India’s growth story. He stated, “On this Independence Day, Al Maya group renews its dedication to delivering superior products and services to our customers and is honoured to contribute to the country’s economic development by distributing quality FMCG products across the GCC region through its wide distribution network.”

As a testament to its commitment to India, Al Maya Group recently introduced UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments across its retail stores in the UAE. This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing customer convenience and embracing modern payment solutions. The inaugural transaction using UPI at the Al Maya Supermarket was conducted in the presence of the Deputy Consul General of India in Dubai, Yatin Patel.

A legacy of excellence

Al Maya FMCG Company, the FMCG distribution arm of Dubai-based business conglomerate Al Maya group, was established in 1982 by the pioneering businessperson, late L K Pagarani. Today, it boasts a well-structured distribution network across the GCC region, representing renowned brands.

Supporting Indian brands

Al Maya Retail is a sought-after destination for consumers in the UAE to source their preferred Indian brands. The retail division has continuously supported and promoted brands produced in India.

FMCG distribution

The group’s vision is to be the most admired FMCG distribution companies in the GCC region. This vision is pursued through the integration of modern information technology, innovative business solutions, and continuous development of manpower capabilities and infrastructure.

Over the years, Al Maya Group has invested substantially in infrastructure development, establishing state-of-the-art warehousing and distribution facilities in the GCC region.

Commitment to growth and excellence