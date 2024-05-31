Al Jazira Poultry Farm has been a cornerstone of the UAE’s egg market for over two decades, proudly holding the title of the country’s largest egg producer, offering a diverse range of enriched eggs. The company leads the region in introducing innovative products such as smoked eggs and bespoke pasteurised eggs, the first of their kind locally.

Al Jazira Poultry Farm’s eggs, dubbed Golden Eggs, are renowned for their rich golden-yellow yolks. It was also the first poultry company in the region to produce value-added eggs, including DHA, Omega 3, super eggs, and Lutein-enriched eggs, as well as eggs from hens that are fed certified organic feed.

From revolutionising packaging with shrink-wrapped paper trays and recycled PET bottles to introducing nutrient-enriched eggs, Al Jazira remains at the forefront of innovation. Committed to the highest standards of food safety and hygiene, Al Jazira prioritises customer trust and loyalty. The company’s certifications and accreditations attest to its unwavering dedication to delivering eggs of unparalleled quality.

The accolades bestowed upon Al Jazira’s Golden Eggs and Smoked Eggs, including the Superior Taste Award 2023 from the International Taste Institute in Brussels, further validate its commitment to excellence. Judged by Michelin star chefs, these awards underscore the superior taste and quality of Al Jazira’s products on a global stage.

Al Jazira’s freshest golden eggs are delivered daily across the UAE. “Our extensive fleet of temperature-controlled vehicles and robust distribution network ensures that your favourite Al Jazira products are readily available across hypermarkets, supermarkets, and grocery stores near you,” says a spokesperson. “Understanding our customers’ demand for fresh eggs delivered to their doorstep, we offer delivery service for our wide variety of eggs, chicken, and other poultry products with no minimum order requirement and no delivery charges.”

In addition to its commitment to delivering quality products, Al Jazira actively engages in events promoting health, outdoor activities, and community involvement, emphasising the importance of robust health. By aligning with such initiatives, Al Jazira advocates for fitness and well-being while fostering positive brand associations with nourishing products that promote an active lifestyle.