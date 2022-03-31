Affordables is an off price concept where we sell high quality clothing bags and shoes at heavily discounted prices.
Our current stores are located in the UAE and the major locations such as DCC, DFC, IBN Battuta Mall, Al Ghurair Mall and many other street stores in heart of Dubai.
Affordables will be shortly opening in malls like Sharjah City Centre, Zahiya Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Mushrif Mall and Al Wahda Mall this year.
Being an off price concept, we constantly deliver high quality clothes, shoes and bags at very competitive and affordable prices.
Despite post-Covid challenges where the whole world is struggling with operations costs, freight costs and high inflation, but we are still affordable. We have bravely maintained our quality with cost-effective prices.
The retail industry is focusing online and our belief in bricks and mortar stores is very strong.
The launch of online shopping will begin this season and we have added a variety of collections for our customers who love online shopping.
We believe shopping is an exciting experience and for one who loves shopping, we surprise them with offers such as with purchases above Dh250. Free vouchers for Dh25 is currently streaming in all the stores in the UAE. Our new arrivals and new offers for this Ramadan are yet to come.
Ramadan Kareem is a special festival this month and we have planned some surprises and offers to delight our customers and fulfil their dreams at affordable prices. We have polo t-shirts for men and long sleeve tunics for women with multiple colours this season.
The collections of affordable clothing includes multiple choices ranging from conservative attires to modern day, trendy fashions. We at Affordables have something for everyone that will immensely satisfy the needs of all our valuable customers.
To learn more, visit https://e-affordables.com/