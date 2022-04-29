It begins with the expression, “Affordables: The name says it all.” We are recognised by UAE consumers as an off-price retail concept that offers branded apparel, footwear and accessories at bargain prices. Affordables provides a wide variety of current and upcoming trends that meet the majority of our customers’ needs. Shopping in Affordables stores has always been about providing customers with relevant products for any occasion.
To deliver the best possible service, we have expanded and reached almost all parts of Dubai and across UAE and this is an ongoing process, where we will be making our presence known in all strategic locations across the country. Affordables are present in DCC, DFC, Al Ghurair Centre and Shindagha City Centre. As planned we will be opening a new branch at Khalidiya Mall in Abu Dhabi this year.
We also offer our collections through our shops in Hudaiba, Satwa, Karama and Al Wahda in Sharjah.
We plan to open shops in Sharjah City Centre, Zahiya Mall, Mushrif and Al Wahda Mall. Affordables is a one-stop showroom that provides an immense variety of fashion products, offering modern and contemporary fashion to a wide variety of customers.
We seamlessly pursue the idea of affordable buying by keeping our focus on the quality of products and the best competitive pricing. Our customers have always been offered relevant products at our stores during all seasons and occasions. Affordables also consistently rewards customers with attractive, impressive discounts and reasonable prices.
We strategically focus on and streamline our range of clothing and accessories for all age groups. Existing and prospective customers can follow us on our social sites to keep tab on our new arrivals and be aware of our wonderful price tags.
To learn more, visit: e-affordables.com