Adil Group under the dynamic leadership of Dr Dhananjay Datar, popularly known as Masala King, is always at the forefront of innovation and path breaking solutions. Adil, UAE’s leading name for Indian food stuff, has enhanced their product portfolio with an exemplary range of eco-friendly products to make this year’s Holi celebrations an organic one. Holi, one of the most colourful Indian festivals, is celebrated with a beautiful blend of vibrant colours and according to Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, Chairman and Managing Director, Adil Group, the brand has a wide range of products that are eco-friendly as well as colourful in order to provide a wholesome Holi experience.
“The social commitment of people across diverse sectors has made us to come out with a product portfolio that caters specifically to environment conscious people,” says Dr Datar. “At Adil we are always at the forefront when it comes to social responsibility. This is yet another gesture from our side to make this world a better place to live in,” he adds.
“The festival of Holi is always associated with colours. Our exhaustive range of organic colours help to prevent any damage to skin and hair. We understand that chemical colours, especially metallic colours should not be used since they damage the skin as well as hair and the effects can be dangerous. Our organic and herbal colors like vegetable colors, turmeric, colours made from flower and fruit extracts are safe and people can enjoy without causing any harm to themselves. These colors are harmless and can be easily washed off,” he points out.
Outlining the food stuff range, Dr Datar states that they have introduced a whole range of organic foods to meet the growing demand for high quality Indian food stuff that takes into account the need for a healthy diet option. “We have introduced gujiya, a sweet deep-fried dumpling stuffed with a mixture of sweetened khoya and dried fruits. There is also a range of laddoo as well as other sweets and savouries.
"The acceptance by customers to our organic range of products as well as Multi Grain Atta, Soya Bean Atta, Low Fat Atta, Diabetic Atta and Cholesterol Management Atta has been phenomenal especially among the health-conscious people of the UAE,” adds Dr Datar.